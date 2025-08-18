New Zealand will phase out paper applications for international student visas next month as the government accelerates its transition to a fully digital immigration system. From Sept. 18, all applications for six categories of student visas must be submitted online through Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) upgraded platform, known as ADEPT.

The shift follows a current milestone on August 18(today), as the country begins automatically directing applicants for English Language, Exchange, Fee-Paying, Pathway, New Zealand Government Scholarship, and Foreign Government Supported student visas to the digital system.

Any applications submitted on the old platform before Aug. 17 will continue to be processed, while draft applications must be finalized and lodged by Sept. 17. After that date, all incomplete drafts will be deleted, effectively ending hybrid processing.

The reform is part of Our Future Services, a seven-year modernization initiative led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to centralize all visa applications on the ADEPT system.

More insights

Since its launch in 2021, ADEPT has absorbed several major visa categories, including visitor, accredited employer work, and permanent resident visas. INZ describes the platform as the foundation for a “trusted, world-class immigration service” capable of streamlining operations for both customers and staff.

Officials say the digital platform is designed to reduce waiting times, provide clearer communication on application status, and expand self-service features for applicants. INZ said in a statement, stressing that the new process is intended to be simpler, faster, and more user-friendly. The government is also updating information sheets and checklists to ensure education providers and visa agents can adapt to the digital transition.

The timing of the move is significant. New Zealand is currently experiencing peak demand for student visas as international enrollments rebound after the pandemic. INZ has advised students to apply at least three months before their intended travel date to avoid processing delays that could affect the start of academic programs.

Education ranks among New Zealand’s most valuable export industries, generating around NZ$3.7 billion annually before border closures in 2020.

Restoring efficient visa processing is seen as crucial for universities, language schools, and other institutions competing with rivals in Australia, Canada, and the UK for international students.

What you should know

The student visa online overhaul comes as New Zealand unveils broader measures to strengthen its education and immigration framework.

Education Export Push: The government in an earlier report by Nairametrics stated it set out to double the value of international education to NZ$7.2 billion by 2034, up from NZ$3.6 billion. Student numbers are projected to rise from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 in 2034. To hit those targets, the government will loosen work restrictions that currently limit international students to 20 hours of part-time work per week.

Family Reunification: Also from September 29, New Zealand said it will launch the “Parent Boost” visa, allowing temporary residents to bring parents for long-term stays of up to 10 years. The multiple-entry visa permits five years at a time, with renewal for a second five-year term. While it does not provide a pathway to permanent residence, it is designed to help skilled migrants stay connected with their families.

Together, the reforms show New Zealand’s attempt to position itself as a more attractive destination for both students and skilled workers.