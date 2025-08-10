The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has demanded that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) lift the suspension of a ValueJet captain and first officer over the August 5 disruption at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, involving Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate).

The demand came after NAAPE argued the NCAA’s sanctions on the crew were unjust, insisting the primary fault lay with the musician, who has already been placed on a no-fly list and faces possible prosecution, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAAPE President Galadima Abednego said the pilots, both with unblemished professional records, acted under intense provocation after K1 allegedly defied security protocols and blocked the aircraft on the tarmac.

He acknowledged the captain could have exercised better discretion but stressed that punishing the crew while the passenger faced separate legal action amounted to selective enforcement of aviation regulations.

“The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to reconsider its sanction on a ValueJet pilot and her assistant.

“This is contained in a statement signed by NAAPE’s National President, Mr Galadima Abednego, on Saturday in Lagos,” the NAN report read in part.

The association called for an open, transparent investigation into the incident and urged ValueJet to continue supporting its crew. Abednego also reminded passengers that safety and security remain aviation’s top priorities and warned that unruly behaviour at airports will not be tolerated.

Backstory

The NCAA had earlier petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to investigate and prosecute K1 over the disruption at Abuja airport, describing it as a grave breach of aviation safety standards under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

The incident occurred on August 5, 2025, during boarding for ValueJet Flight VK201 to Lagos. According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), K1 attempted to board with a flask containing more than the permitted 100ml of liquid, later confirmed to be alcohol.

Despite warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers and the flight captain, he allegedly refused to comply and poured the contents on one of the security officials.

After boarding was completed and the aircraft doors closed, K1 reportedly blocked the aircraft from taxiing. He was later removed by AVSEC’s crime unit and released after an initial investigation.

The NCAA suspended the licences of the ValueJet captain and first officer for attempting to taxi while the tarmac was not fully clear. However, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo criticised the selective punishment, insisting both crew and passenger had violated safety protocols. He also ordered K1 placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of the investigation, with the NCAA advising the Airline Operators of Nigeria to comply.

K1 has since apologised publicly after being blacklisted from domestic and international flights in Nigeria.