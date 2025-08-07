The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate (Kwam 1), for allegedly obstructing a ValueJet aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The NCAA made the announcement via a statement on its official X account on Thursday, disclosing that it had petitioned both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police to prosecute K1 under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 and other applicable laws.

The agency described the incident as a grave violation of aviation safety standards and airport protocols.

According to reports and video footage, the musician stood in front of the aircraft and blocked its movement, preventing it from taxiing. The NCAA said such conduct endangered passenger safety and disrupted normal airport operations.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving musician, King Wasiu Omagbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate and domestic airline ValueJet,” the NCAA wrote in part.

In response, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, directed the NCAA to immediately place K1 De Ultimate on a no-fly list, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Acting on this directive, the NCAA subsequently issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), calling for full compliance with the restriction throughout the investigation period.

Backstory

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, during boarding for ValueJet Flight VK201 to Lagos. According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the confrontation began when K1 attempted to board with a flask containing more than the permitted 100ml of liquid, in violation of aviation security regulations.

Despite warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers and the flight captain, the musician allegedly refused to comply and poured the contents—later confirmed to be alcohol—on one of the security officials.

After boarding was completed and the aircraft doors closed, K1 reportedly exited the terminal, walked onto the tarmac, and physically blocked the plane from taxiing. He was later removed by AVSEC’s crime unit and released after an initial investigation.

The NCAA had initially suspended the licenses of the pilot and captain for attempting to taxi while the tarmac was not fully cleared. However, the Minister criticised the selective punishment, insisting both crew and passenger violated safety standards and should be held accountable.

The incident remains under investigation. The NCAA reaffirmed its position that all passengers, regardless of status, must adhere to aviation regulations and conduct themselves appropriately within Nigerian airspace.