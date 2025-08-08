The Federal Government has announced that the ongoing N80 billion upgrades of the Alau Dam in Borno State are scheduled for completion by 2027, with plans to boost irrigation and facilitate future hydro-electric power generation.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Thursday during a working visit to the project site in the Alau community, near Maiduguri.

“Basically, we are here in Borno to assess the level of work on the Alau Dam,” Utsev said.

Multi-purpose redesign under Renewed Hope Agenda

He noted that the dam, originally constructed as a source of drinking water, is now being upgraded under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“With the President’s approval of N80 billion for its reconstruction and upgrade, we have redesigned the dam to support multiple purposes.

“Borno State is known for farming, and the mandate given to us is to ensure adequate food production. That is why irrigation is a major component of the upgrade,” the minister stated.

According to him, when completed, the Alau Dam will serve Maiduguri and surrounding areas with improved water supply, support irrigation for agricultural productivity, and provide capacity for future hydro-electric power generation.

Project timeline and phases

He explained that the contract was divided into two phases, with the first phase expected to end in September this year, while the second phase would start in October and end in March 2027.

“The essence of the first phase is to mitigate or prevent flooding for this season, because construction of the dam is not easy during the rainy season.

“The second phase is scheduled to commence in October and will conclude in March 2027, when the dam will be fully reconstructed,” Utsev said.

He lauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babagana Zulum for their commitment to the project in view of its importance to the people of Borno and the country in general.

The minister, however, used the opportunity and appealed to the Government and people of Borno to embark on a sensitization campaign to the local farmers in Alau community to halt planting crops at the embankment of the dam, currently under reconstruction.

He also urged the residents to be calm and entertain no fear over any possible flooding from the overflow of the dam.

What you should know

The Alau Dam, located near Maiduguri in Borno State, was originally constructed in the 1980s primarily to supply potable water to Maiduguri and its surrounding areas.

The dam is built on the Ngadda River and plays a crucial role in water management for the region. Over time, it has also been used for small-scale irrigation and flood control.

However, due to years of neglect and rising climate-related pressures, the dam’s capacity and infrastructure deteriorated, prompting the need for a major upgrade.

The ongoing N80 billion project aims to modernize the dam for multipurpose use, including irrigation support, enhanced water supply, and potential hydro-electric power generation, aligning with national food security and energy goals.