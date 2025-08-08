The Australian government has expanded its list of approved English language tests for visa applications.

From August 7, 2025, visa applicants can now submit results from CELPIP General, LanguageCert Academic, and the Michigan English Test (MET).

The department also revised the minimum score requirements for existing tests such as IELTS, TOEFL iBT, PTE Academic, and Cambridge English (CAE) to better align with actual English proficiency levels across all formats.

Details of newly accepted tests

The three new tests come with flexible formats and faster results processing times. Here’s what each offers:

CELPIP General

Already widely used in Canada, the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) is a fully computer-based test that assesses real-life English in workplace and social contexts. All four language skills—Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking—are tested in one sitting. Results are available in 4–5 business days.

LanguageCert Academic

Designed for academic and professional settings, LanguageCert Academic can be taken online or at test centres. It focuses on real-world English and delivers results in about three days.

Michigan English Test (MET)

Popular in the U.S. and Latin America, the MET is a general English test suitable for work and study purposes. Candidates can choose between online and in-centre formats, and take a full 4-skill test.

According to the Department, all test results will be valid for up to three years from the date of the exam.

Score changes for existing tests

In addition to accepting new tests, Australia has updated the score requirements for long-accepted English proficiency exams:

Tests affected by the score review include:

IELTS (International English Language Testing System)

TOEFL iBT (Test of English as a Foreign Language – internet-based)

PTE Academic (Pearson Test of English)

Cambridge English: Advanced (CAE)

The C1 Advanced test is no longer accepted for Vocational English requirements. If you’re applying under a visa subclass that requires only Vocational English, you’ll need to choose another test.

The specific score changes were not detailed in the public announcement but are expected to be reflected in visa application guidelines from August 7.

Revised score requirements for existing tests

If you’re applying for an Australian visa that requires Competent English, you must meet the minimum scores in Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking for one of the approved tests:

IELTS (International English Language Testing System)

Listening: 6.0

Reading: 6.0

Writing: 6.0

Speaking: 6.0

PTE Academic (Pearson Test of English)

Listening: 47

Reading: 48

Writing: 51

Speaking: 54

C1 Advanced (formerly Cambridge English: Advanced)

Listening: 163

Reading: 163

Writing: 170

Speaking: 179

Note: No longer accepted for Vocational English visa categories.

TOEFL iBT (Test of English as a Foreign Language – Internet-Based Test)

Listening: 16

Reading: 16

Writing: 19

Speaking: 19

OET (Occupational English Test) – mainly used by healthcare professionals

Listening: 290

Reading: 310

Writing: 290

Speaking: 330

CELPIP General (Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program)

Listening: 7

Reading: 7

Writing: 7

Speaking: 7

LanguageCert Academic

Listening: 57

Reading: 60

Writing: 64

Speaking: 70

MET (Michigan English Test)

Listening: 56

Reading: 55

Writing: 57

Speaking: 48