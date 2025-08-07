The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed that Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, be placed on a no-fly list for allegedly obstructing a ValueJet aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Keyamo announced the directive via his official X account on Thursday, August 7, 2025, stating that the incident occurred two days earlier and involved a confrontation between the musician and the airline crew on the airport tarmac.

Reports and video footage submitted by aviation agencies indicated that Kwam 1 repeatedly positioned himself in front of the aircraft, preventing it from taxiing to the runway. The minister described the act as a severe breach of safety protocols.

In response, the minister instructed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to notify all domestic and international airlines of the restriction. He also warned that any airline that fails to comply with the directive risks having its operating license withdrawn.

“IN THE CIRCUMSTANCE, I HAVE ALSO DIRECTED THE NCAA TO PLACE KWAM 1 on a NO-FLY list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot. ALL AIRLINES, both domestic and International, should IMMEDIATELY be informed of this directive, and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence,” Keyamo’s post read in part.

Prior to this, the NCAA had temporarily suspended the licenses of the aircraft’s pilot and captain for taxiing while the tarmac was not fully cleared.

However, Keyamo criticised the decision to sanction only the flight crew, emphasising that both parties violated international civil aviation safety standards and must be held equally accountable.

The matter is currently under investigation by relevant aviation authorities.

What you should know

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), following the incident, provided details on the circumstances that led to the confrontation between Kwam 1 and airport officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to FAAN, the incident occurred during boarding for a ValueJet flight to Lagos (Flight VK 201), when King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal allegedly attempted to bring an unidentified liquid substance onboard. Aviation regulations prohibit passengers from carrying liquids exceeding 100ml unless properly declared and deemed medically necessary.

Despite multiple warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the flight captain, the musician reportedly refused to comply. He was asked to step aside, but allegedly reacted by spilling the contents of the flask, which was later confirmed to be alcohol, on one of the security officers.

The situation escalated when the flight captain intervened and ordered the aircraft doors closed after boarding was completed. Kwam 1 then moved to the front of the aircraft and blocked it from taxiing. He was eventually removed from the tarmac by AVSEC’s crime unit and later released following an initial investigation.