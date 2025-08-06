The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the licences of two ValueJet pilots following a safety breach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, involving unauthorised taxiing while individuals were still positioned near the aircraft.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, when the aircraft began taxiing without receiving proper clearance from air traffic control.

The NCAA identified the affected crew members as Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba.

Their licences were suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation, according to Michael Achimugu, the authority’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirms that it has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“Preliminary information indicates that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols,” the statement read in part.

It further stated, “The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.”

More insights

A short video shared alongside the NCAA’s official statement on its X page captured the moment the aircraft’s engines were running while five individuals stood dangerously close to it. Three wore airport uniforms, while the other two appeared to be civilians. The group was seen speaking near the front of the plane.

Nairametrics gathered that the two non-uniformed men had earlier been denied boarding for reasons yet to be confirmed. Their decision to remain near the aircraft delayed its movement. As the plane began to taxi, one of the men stepped forward. In a close call, all five individuals crouched at the last moment as the aircraft’s wing passed narrowly over them.

The NCAA described the incident as a serious safety breach and stated that any individual or airline found violating operational protocols would face strict regulatory action

What you should know

Taxi clearance is a critical component of airside operations, ensuring that no personnel, vehicles, or obstructions are on the taxiway before an aircraft moves under its own power.

Violating this protocol can lead to severe injuries or fatalities, especially in busy airport environments.

In this case, the ValueJet pilots reportedly began taxiing while individuals were still in the aircraft’s path.