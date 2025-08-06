Germany has expanded its visa processing network across Africa and the Middle East through VFS Global, a private visa outsourcing company adding four new Germany Visa Application Centres in key locations including Nigeria, Cameroon, and Cyprus

This move follows a renewed seven-year contract between the German Federal Foreign Office and VFS Global.

Before the new visa centres were opened, Nigerian applicants for German (Schengen) visas were primarily using the German Consulate General in Lagos and the Embassy of Germany in Abuja for visa processing.

However, VFS Global did not operate Germany Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Nigeria specifically so most applicants had to submit their documents directly at the embassy or consulate, which often meant limited appointment slots and long waiting times.

With the launch, VFS Global will now handle the initial collection of visa applications, biometric data, and appointment scheduling, making the process more streamlined and accessible, especially for those outside central areas.

New centres to ease visa access

As part of the agreement, four new centres have been opened in:

Abuja, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria

Yaoundé, Cameroon

Nicosia, Cyprus

These additions bring VFS Global’s total number of German visa application centres to 72 globally. VFS Global already operates German visa services in locations including Algiers (Algeria), Manama (Bahrain), Erbil (Iraq), Amman (Jordan), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Beirut (Lebanon), Muscat (Oman), and both Abu Dhabi and Dubai (UAE).

Reacting to the development, Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer of VFS Global, described the renewed contract as a strong vote of confidence by the German Federal Foreign Office in our services.

Why this expansion matters

Germany remains a top destination for African and Middle Eastern travellers seeking education, tourism, healthcare, and professional opportunities. The increase in visa centres is expected to reduce congestion, expand appointment slots, and ease the application experience.

VFS Global also raised concerns about fake websites and fraudulent agents offering to secure visa appointments for a fee. The organisation advised travellers to only book appointments via the official VFS Global website.

What you should know

In 2024, Nigeria recorded a Schengen visa rejection rate of 45.9%, making it the third-highest globally, behind only Bangladesh and Senegal. This marks a sharp increase from the 40.8% rejection rate in 2023, indicating that nearly half of all Nigerian applicants were denied entry into the Schengen zone in 2024.

The report, which cited data from the European Commission, explained that this spike occurred despite a broader increase in visa approvals across Europe.

According to the data, Schengen consulates received over 11.7 million visa applications globally in 2024, a 13.6% increase from 2023.