The Federal Government has officially concessioned the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu to Aero Alliance Limited under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The Federal Government has officially concessioned the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu to Aero Alliance Limited under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The agreement, signed on Thursday at the airport’s new terminal by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to modernise airport infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and attract private sector investment into Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This marks the first successful handover of the airport after more than two decades of stalled concession plans.

What they are saying

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Keyamo said previous attempts to concession the airport had failed over the past 20 years, with investors focusing mainly on Lagos, Abuja and Kano airports.

According to the minister, the successful transaction has renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with bids already being prepared for three additional airports. He added that the Port Harcourt International Airport would also be concessioned within the next few weeks.

“This concession plan has been on for about twenty years, but it has only become possible under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Before now, investors focused mainly on Lagos, Abuja and Kano airports. Nobody was interested in Enugu and Port Harcourt. Today, Enugu has been successfully concessioned and Port Harcourt will also be handed over within the next few weeks,” Keyamo said.

Under the agreement, Aero Alliance Limited assumes operational and management responsibility for the airport, becoming one of Nigeria’s pioneer airport concessionaires.

Keyamo urged the company to deliver efficient airport operations, noting that its performance would serve as a benchmark for future airport concessions across the country.

The minister also disclosed that the Enugu concession was facilitated through collaboration with the Enugu State Government, commending Governor Peter Mbah for helping attract investors to the project.

He further revealed that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate direct flight connectivity between Enugu and Guangzhou, China. The proposed route is expected to strengthen trade, tourism and investment links between the South-East and China.

Impact of concession on workers

Addressing concerns over the impact of the concession on workers, Keyamo said aviation labour unions had initially challenged the programme in court but later withdrew their cases after engaging with the government.

He assured airport employees that their welfare would be protected under the new arrangement, while emphasising that airport operations would now be driven by private sector efficiency and accountability.

Governor Peter Mbah described the concession as a major milestone in Enugu State’s plan to position the city as a regional aviation, logistics and investment hub in West Africa.

The concession forms part of the Federal Government’s wider airport modernisation programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to leverage private capital to upgrade aviation infrastructure, improve passenger experience and enhance the commercial viability of Nigeria’s airports.

What you should know

Nairametrics first reported in January 2026 that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) says the formal concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, had been vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is a core component of the Federal Government’s aviation sector reform agenda.

In April 2025, the Enugu State Government announced that the concession process for the airport was over 70% complete.

The state government had projected that the process would be concluded by the second quarter of 2025.