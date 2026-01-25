The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) says the formal concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, has been vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The disclosure was made in a statement shared with Nairametrics and signed by the Director-General of the Commission, Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh.

According to the Commission, the development marks a key milestone in the Federal Government’s drive to modernise critical infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and is expected to deliver significant economic benefits for the South-East region.

What they are saying

The Director-General of the ICRC said the concession process followed established regulatory frameworks designed to ensure transparency, value for money, and investor confidence.

He explained that the Commission provided regulatory guidance and transaction assurance throughout the process to align the agreement with Nigeria’s national PPP framework.

“The transaction was undertaken under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, which ensured compliance with the national PPP framework.”

“This included the certification of the business cases, due diligence, negotiations, approval by the Federal Executive Council, and vetting of the concession agreement by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the contract was executed, in line with the ICRC Establishment Act.”

“This concession will strengthen the airport’s role as a vital gateway for the South-East states by enhancing connectivity and providing essential links to domestic and international destinations—supporting tourism, trade, and broader economic growth across the region,” he added.

Ewalefoh added that the Enugu Airport concession aligns with the Commission’s broader efforts to streamline PPP processes, deepen inter-agency collaboration, and accelerate infrastructure delivery across the country.

Backstory

The concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, has been in the works for several years as part of the Federal Government’s plan to involve the private sector in managing and upgrading airport infrastructure.

The initiative forms part of a wider policy shift aimed at reducing the financial burden on the government while improving service quality and operational efficiency in the aviation sector.

Nairametrics previously reported on January 23, 2026, that the Federal Government had signed the formal concession agreement for the Enugu airport.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.

The development was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Tunde Moshood.

At the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister described the agreement as the culmination of a painstaking and transparent process that began several years earlier.

What you should know

The concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is a core component of the Federal Government’s aviation sector reform agenda.

The reforms are designed to attract private investment, modernise airport infrastructure, boost regional and international connectivity, and enhance Nigeria’s overall aviation competitiveness.

In April 2025, the Enugu State Government announced that the concession process for the airport was over 70% complete.

The state government had projected that the process would be concluded by the second quarter of 2025.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, said the process was being led by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation in collaboration with private investors.

The airport is considered a strategic asset for the South-East, serving as a key gateway for passengers, cargo, and commercial activities in the region.