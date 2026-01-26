Nigeria is set to become Africa’s second commercial cloves producer as 74,000 farmers prepare to join the maiden nationwide cloves farming initiative ahead of the 2026 wet season.

Malam Abdullahi Shuaibu, National Coordinator of the Cloves Producers Association, made the disclosure at the North-West Farmers Training Workshop at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, on Saturday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The program is intended to boost domestic and international cloves production, generate foreign exchange, and create employment opportunities across the country.

What they are saying

According to Shuaibu, the maiden cloves farming initiative will involve at least 2,000 farmers from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), totaling over 74,000 participants nationwide.

Each farmer will receive improved cloves seeds and essential inputs to cultivate half a hectare of cloves.

Cloves, a tropical plant that can grow in many parts of Nigeria, are expected to meet both domestic and international demand, particularly from food and pharmaceutical companies.

“The initiative is planned to make Nigeria the second African country, after Zanzibar in Tanzania, to produce cloves commercially.

“The initiative is designed to tap into the huge domestic and international demand for cloves, particularly from food and pharmaceutical companies.

“Nigeria will become the second African country after Zanzibar, Tanzania, to produce cloves commercially,” Shuaibu said.

More insights

The NAN report noted that association officials said the program could significantly boost foreign exchange earnings while creating jobs for youth and women. Kaduna State, a leading ginger producer, has pledged full support for the initiative.

Financial advisers to the association highlighted that cloves production is more profitable than grains and other vegetable crops.

They added that the program also provides a buffer against sudden losses from farm produce price fluctuations.

Supporting the initiative, Prof. Mukhtar Abdullah of IAR, ABU, unveiled a comprehensive training manual. The guide, the report noted, provides step-by-step instructions on cultivation practices, market analysis, and international best practices.

It is intended to assist farmers, youth, and women in rural communities participating in the cloves farming program.

Backstory

The cloves initiative comes as Nigeria’s agricultural sector continues to recover and grow, contributing to overall economic performance.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.98% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q3 2025, higher than the 3.86% recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

During the period, agriculture grew by 3.79%, up from 2.55% in Q3 2024, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

The agricultural sector grew by 3.18% in nominal terms in Q3 2025, though this was 14.87 percentage points lower than Q3 2024.

Compared to the previous quarter, growth improved by 1.34 percentage points. Crop production remained dominant, accounting for 65.99% of the sector’s total nominal value.

What you should know

While the cloves initiative offers hope, Nigeria may face a severe food crisis in 2026.

Farmers in the North-Central and North-West regions warn that rising costs, insecurity, and post-harvest losses are making agriculture unprofitable.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projects that about 34.7 million Nigerians could face severe food insecurity during the next lean season (June–August 2026) if interventions are not implemented.

The worsening situation is linked to conflicts in food-producing regions, economic shocks, and organized crime, particularly affecting Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.