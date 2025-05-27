The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy has announced the destruction of eight illegal refining sites in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Okoloagu said the illegal refining sites were dismantled in three separate operations at Obodo Omadina Community.

He said the operations were conducted under Operation DELTA SANITY II, adding that it was guided by credible information.

The naval boss also said that the successful operations demonstrated the unwavering commitment of the base to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

According to him, the strategic directives of the CNS are aimed at eliminating all forms of maritime illegalities in the nation’s territorial waters.

“On May 14, based on credible information, operatives of the FOB Escravos uncovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South.

“The sites contained approximately 5,625 litres of stolen crude oil, stored in one oven and 17 dugout pits.

“Subsequently, on May 19, three illegal refining sites were discovered and deactivated in the same community.

“The operation led to the recovery of approximately 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), stored in one oven, five dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

“Maintaining the operational momentum, the base conducted a follow-up operation on Monday, uncovered and deactivated three other illegal refining sites at Oteghele, also in Obodo Omadino.

“The sites harboured an estimated 7,915 litres of stolen crude oil, concealed in 21 dugout pits.

“Cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of eight illegal refining sites, with the seizure of approximately 16,040 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“The materials were found in two ovens, 43 dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks,” he said.

Okoloagu, while reiterating the base’s commitment to its mandate, warned perpetrators to desist from the illicit act or face the full wrath of the law.

What you should know

Last week, the Navy announced the deactivation of 468 illegal refinery sites and the arrest of 215 suspected oil thieves, along with 26 vessels so far in 2024, under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity.

According to the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, the navy seized approximately 6.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and seven million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) across various operations in 2024.

In addition, 361 wooden boats, 1,107 dugout pits, and 279 storage tanks used for illegal oil activities were destroyed. From January 2024 to date, over 103 additional illegal refinery sites have been dismantled, and 34 more suspects linked to oil theft apprehended.

The Navy said its activities are in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to eradicate crude oil theft and boost national oil output and exports.