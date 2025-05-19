The Nigerian Navy has announced the deactivation of 468 illegal refinery sites and the arrest of 215 suspected oil thieves, along with 26 vessels so far in 2024, under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a press briefing to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 69th Anniversary celebrations.

Dewu said the Navy also seized approximately 6.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and seven million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), all of which were appropriately handled by authorities.

In addition, 361 wooden boats, 1,107 dugout pits, and 279 storage tanks used for illegal oil activities were destroyed. From January 2024 to date, over 103 additional illegal refinery sites have been dismantled, and 34 more suspects linked to oil theft apprehended.

“Also, 39 wooden boats and one ship involved in these illegal operations were seized. Furthermore, approximately 773,000 litres of crude oil and 150,000 litres of refined products have been recovered this year,” Dewu stated.

Navy’s effort in line with Tinubu’s directive to boost oil production

He emphasized that these efforts have significantly improved Nigeria’s crude oil production levels, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to eradicate crude oil theft and boost national oil output and exports.

Rear Admiral Dewu noted that the Navy Week celebration will run from May 23 to June 1 and will serve as a platform to showcase the Navy’s achievements and ongoing contributions to national security.

He highlighted the Navy’s evolution from a modest coastal force to a formidable maritime security presence in West Africa, the Gulf of Guinea, and the wider sub-Saharan region.

“The Nigerian Navy maintains continuous situational awareness across our maritime domain, extending to the boundaries of the Exclusive Economic Zone, through our Maritime Domain Awareness facilities. These include the Falcon Eye and the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability systems, which allow for early detection and rapid response to maritime incidents.”, Dewu explained.

As a result of these measures, Nigeria has sustained its zero-piracy status in the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy index. Dewu added that the Navy remains committed to ensuring that the entire Gulf of Guinea remains free of piracy and other maritime crimes.

What you should know

In April 2025, the Nigerian Navy announced the seizure of vessels involved in crude oil theft and the destruction of several illegal refining sites in several states during Operation Delta Sanity II in March.