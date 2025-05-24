The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL NCB Abuja, has announced the extradition of a Nigerian, Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, from the United Arab Emirates over an alleged $307,500 fraud.

The extradition was completed on Friday, 23rd May 2025, according to a statement by the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

Muhammed was said to be the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued following an extensive investigation into a case of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, and money laundering.

Police Investigation

According to the police, the case originates from a report filed in July 2023 by an Abuja-based international businessman, who was allegedly defrauded by Muhammed of the disputed amount under the guise of being a shipping agent.

“Investigations revealed that Muhammed misrepresented himself to the complainant, securing a contract to facilitate payments and freight of ten high-end vehicles, valued at $307,500.00 from the UAE to Nigeria via designated registered shipping companies.

“After establishing trust, Muhammed fraudulently received the full payment through a third-party account at FCMB belonging to Anas Usaini, a Kano resident, which was subsequently used for money laundering activities in Dubai,” the statement partly read.

Upon receipt of the payment, Muhammed was accused of providing the complainant with a forged bill of lading for the vehicles and subsequently became uncontactable.

The police stressed that the suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted in court over the allegations.

“He was apprehended in Dubai on April 15, 2025, and has been extradited to Nigeria to face prosecution at the Federal High Court, marking a significant success in the ongoing fight against transnational financial crime,” the statement partly reads.

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, recognized the invaluable assistance of the Dubai Police, INTERPOL Abu Dhabi, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai in facilitating the extradition of Abubakar Aboki Muhammed and extended its sincere gratitude.

The NPF emphasized that it will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to pursue and bring to justice individuals who seek to exploit and defraud citizens through cross-border criminal activities.

More Insights

The development comes days after the Nigeria Police Force (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, arrested two high-profile suspects wanted for alleged investment fraud and cybercrime amounting to $210,000 and N452 million.

The Force Headquarters Public Relations Office disclosed this in a statement on May 13, 2025, naming the suspects as Robert Harms (a Canadian national) and Okeke Ogechi Njaka (a Nigerian).

He emphasized that this development follows the ongoing fight against transnational financial crimes and underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to tackling both financial and cyber-related threats.