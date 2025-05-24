The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading session on 23rd May 2025 lower, dropping 155.31 points to close at 109,028.62.

This marks a 0.14% decline compared to the previous session, where the index settled at 109,183.93, as it continued to hover around the 109,000-threshold.

Daily market turnover echoed the bearish sentiment, falling to 637.5 million shares, down from 1.6 billion shares recorded the day before.

Market capitalization also dipped, closing at N68.7 trillion across 15,927 deals, as the index held the N68 trillion benchmark.

On the gainers’ chart, REDSTAREX and UPL topped the table, appreciating by 10.00% and 9.82% respectively. Conversely, NNFM and TRANSCOHOT declined by 9.97% and 9.95%, respectively.

Regarding volume, TANTALIZERS and FIDELITYBK led the activity chart, recording the highest number of shares traded for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,028.62

Previous ASI: 109,183.93

Day Change: -0.14%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.93%

Volume Traded: 637.5 million shares

Market Cap: N68.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

REDSTAREX: Up 10.00% to N6.71

UPL: Up 9.82% to N4.36

ABCTRANS: Up 9.69% to N2.49

MCNICHOLS: Up 9.05% to N2.29

LASACO: Up 8.47% to N2.69

Top 5 Losers

NNFM: Down 9.97% to N118.70

TRANSCOHOT: Down 9.95% to N138.50

LEARNAFRCA: Down 9.89% to N4.01

LEGENDINT: Down 9.52% to N7.60

SOVRENINS: Down 8.57% to N0.96

Trading volume

Daily market volume dropped, with 637.5 million shares changing hands, down from 746.9 million shares recorded the previous day.

TANTALIZERS led the activity chart with an impressive 145 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK followed with 85.5 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES attracted strong attention, trading 47.5 million shares.

UBA and GTCO also saw solid volumes, with 45.1 million and 29.3 million shares exchanged, respectively.

Trading value

MTNN topped the value chart with trades worth N4.2 billion.

NB followed closely with N2.5 billion in transaction value.

GTCO recorded a turnover of N2.04 billion, while FIDELITYBK posted N1.5 billion.

UBA rounded out the top five with N1.5 billion in value traded.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

WAPCO gained 4.3%, showing resilience.

On the downside, TRANSCORP HOTELS dropped 9.95%, and MTNN declined 1.82%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group

UBA led the pack, climbing 3.61%.

GTCO rose by 1.45%, FBNH (FIRSTHOLD) gained 1.41%, and ACCESSCORP edged up 0.47%.

ZENITHBANK, however, slipped 0.42%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be amid a mild pullback, holding close to the 109,000 level as it waits for renewed bullish momentum.

Continued strength in mid- and large-cap stocks could provide the spark needed to reignite upward momentum and steer the market back onto a bullish path.