The Lagos State Government has secured a $22 million foreign direct investment (FDI) for the expansion of fibre optic infrastructure to boost its push for smart connectivity and digital growth across the state.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, during the ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to the government, the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) secured the $22 million commitment as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the state’s fibre duct network.

“In the same vein, the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance Agency (LASIMRA) has also made significant boost in the state’s investment in Fibre Duct Expansion: with an additional 2,700km installations planned, building on 3,000km completed by WTES, to enhance connectivity while also securing a commitment of $22 million foreign direct investment for quality fibre installations in Lagos State,” Daramola said.

This investment comes amid the state’s broader plan to deepen its digital backbone by enhancing broadband access and digital services through extensive fibre coverage.

Backstory

Lagos State, in early March, entered the second phase of its 3,300km metro fibre rollout, adding to the 2,700km already laid to improve internet connectivity, particularly in underserved areas.

The expansion has facilitated over one million new internet subscriptions between 2023 and 2025 and enabled telecom operators to reach areas that had been previously overlooked.

As part of the broader digital transformation, the state is also advancing its Safe City Project through the deployment of smart surveillance systems and traffic enforcement technologies in key locations such as Alapere and Allen Avenue.

These tools are being used to enhance public safety and manage traffic more efficiently.

What you should know

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced plans to extend Lagos State’s fibre-optic network by an additional 1,200km in 2025, alongside the development of world-class data centres within the next two years. These initiatives aim to reinforce the state’s digital infrastructure to drive innovation and economic growth.

Earlier in April, the governor revealed that four data centres are currently under construction, forming part of a broader strategy to expand Lagos’ information technology capacity. The state is also rolling out a 6,800km fibre optic network, with 3,500km already completed to improve internet bandwidth and connectivity.

Lagos continues to lead as Africa’s top technology hub, accounting for over 60% of Nigeria’s tech startups. In 2023, startups in the state attracted over $1.2 billion in investments, representing 75% of all startup funding in Nigeria.

The government also reports that more than 450 smart cameras have been deployed for security and traffic management, and that 14 agencies have already digitised their services.