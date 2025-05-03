The Lagos State Government has kicked off the second phase of its ambitious 3,300km metro fibre project, reinforcing its efforts to fully digitise government services and transform Lagos into a safe, smart, and connected city.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, announced the development on Friday during the Ministry’s annual Ministerial Press Briefing.

According to Alake, this new phase extends the initial 2,700km already deployed across the state and is designed to further strengthen internet connectivity and digital access in underserved areas.

“Between 2023 and 2025, the metro fibre initiative led to over one million new internet subscribers. “It also enabled telecom operators to roll out infrastructure in parts of Lagos that had long been neglected,” Alake said.

Safe city project: smarter surveillance and traffic enforcement

Alake also spotlighted the state’s Safe City Project, a smart initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation.

According to him, the project deploys intelligent transport systems and surveillance technologies to improve security and traffic management.

He noted that automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligent video surveillance cameras have already been installed in areas like Alapere and Allen Avenue.

“These smart systems are helping enforce traffic laws and enhance public safety,” Alake stated.

Digitising governance with enterprise architecture

In addition to physical infrastructure, Alake said Lagos is also retooling its internal systems.

He revealed that the state is implementing an Enterprise Architecture project, which includes digitising service delivery across 40 government agencies and deploying an Oracle ERP system to manage finances and treasury operations.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to streamline operations and boost efficiency in service delivery.

The Commissioner added that Lagos residents can now access various government services via a new digital platform launched by the state government.

The platform supports services in key areas like agriculture, education, advertising, and urban planning.

“We’re building citizen-facing platforms that make interactions with government seamless,” Alake said.

AI guidelines and future plans

As Lagos leans further into digital transformation, it is also preparing to release its first set of artificial intelligence (AI) guidelines.

These guidelines will serve as a self-assessment framework for companies developing AI tools, with an emphasis on data protection, fairness, and diversity.

Alake said the Ministry also plans to deploy AI-powered chatbots on its platforms to improve public engagement and service delivery.

In addition, a dedicated research and development (R&D) council will be established to foster AI innovation and support long-term technological growth in the state.