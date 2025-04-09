Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that four data centres are currently under construction in Lagos, as part of efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and expand the state’s information technology capacity.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday at the Lagos House, Marina, during a courtesy visit by the Crown Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Vastergotland, Her Royal Highness, Princess Alice Desiree, and her entourage.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, highlighted Lagos’ major tech investments, including a 6,800km fibre optic project and the construction of four data centres, noting the state’s growing appeal to global tech companies like Google.

“We need a lot of technology. We are building a fibre optic network of about 6,800 kilometres across our state. We finished the first phase, about 3,500 kilometres, to increase the bandwidth penetration in our state. Interestingly, a lot of companies are coming. Google is building a data centre, and other companies are coming. About four data centres are being built now in Lagos.

“So for IT and other related infrastructure, Lagos is the place. With a population of 22 million, about twice the size of Sweden, the opportunity is wide, and we would like to engage,” he said.

He explained that the presence of multinational companies is a sign of confidence in Lagos’ digital ecosystem.

Sweden commends Lagos

The Crown Princess of Sweden, Her Royal Highness Princess Alice Desiree, acknowledged Lagos as a key economic player in Nigeria, praising its growing business environment.

“We are very excited to be here and to see what the Swedish-Nigerian relationship can develop into. We see vast areas of potential for further growth and cooperation. We are very happy to be here with the Swedish companies already present in Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking during the event, the Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Mr Andreas Carlson, stated that the visit by the Crown Princess aims to foster stronger bilateral ties focused on the green economy, digital innovation, and idea exchange.

He announced that the first Swedish Trade Office in Nigeria would be inaugurated in Lagos, describing the state as the ideal location to begin operations.

“Today, the Crown Princess Victoria will inaugurate a Swedish Trade Office here in Lagos, which will be the first trade office in Nigeria. We think Lagos is the place to start.”

“Her Royal Highness is here in Lagos to underline the importance of a strong relationship and partnership with Nigeria and Lagos State. We see opportunities to strengthen the already strong partnership between our two countries. We see opportunities when it comes to green and digital transition,” he said

He reiterated Sweden’s interest in deepening collaboration with Lagos and Nigeria at large.