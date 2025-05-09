The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) has said that it does not compete with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), as the two companies play complementary roles in Nigeria’s energy and refining environment.

This was stated during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting included members of NNPC Ltd.’s Senior Management Team and Dangote’s executive delegation.

Speaking during the meeting, Dangote emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two organizations, noting that they are not competitors but partners in driving Nigeria’s energy transformation agenda.

“There is no competition between us. We are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of cooperation between the two organizations,” Dangote was quoted to have said in a statement signed by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Olufemi O. Soneye, on Friday.

He congratulated Ojulari and his team on their recent appointments, acknowledging the significant responsibilities before them.

Dangote expressed confidence in the leadership’s ability to deliver, citing the strength of the NNPC Ltd. team as a valuable asset in fulfilling its national mandate.

NNPC Ltd commends Dangote

In response, the GCEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Ojulari, expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to a value-driven partnership with Dangote Group.

He praised the quality of personnel within NNPC Ltd., describing them as dedicated, highly skilled, and result-oriented professionals who are driven by a common purpose to deliver value to the nation.

Ojulari affirmed that NNPC Ltd. would continue its engagement with Dangote Group in areas where commercial opportunities and national interest align. He emphasized that the collaboration between both entities will be guided by innovation, strategic investment, and long-term value creation.

Both Dangote and Ojulari committed to personally managing the relationship between their respective organizations.

They stressed their shared vision of leveraging collaboration to unlock new opportunities, strengthen energy infrastructure, and ensure sustainable economic development for Nigeria.

Why it matters

The collaboration between NNPC Ltd. and Dangote Group is critical at a time when Nigeria is striving to optimize its refining capacity, reduce dependence on fuel imports, and promote self-sufficiency in energy production.

With Dangote Refinery’s production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and NNPC’s strategic national role, a well-coordinated partnership between the two giants could reshape Nigeria’s downstream landscape.