Lohli, Nigeria’s first Ad-Tech platform that pays users to watch advertisements, has officially gone live, marking a new era in digital engagement across Africa.

With a mission to transform the way people interact with Adverts, Lohli puts power, control, and value back into the hands of everyday internet users – rewarding their attention with real earnings.

At its core, Lohli is an Advertising innovation that creates a more meaningful connection between brands and audiences.

The model is simple yet powerful: users sign up, watch short video ads, answer quick questions to verify their engagement, and earn.

Users are able to immediately withdraw their earnings into their bank accounts, making every moment of attention a revenue-generating opportunity.

“For the first time, attention has become a measurable, bankable asset,” said Barrister Tope Adebayo, Chairman of the Board of Directors at The DD Affiance Project Limited, the Developers of Lohli. “We did not just build a platform; we are restoring balance to the digital economy. Lohli is giving users a seat at the table and a share of the value they help create.”

Lohli also introduces a groundbreaking shift for advertisers. Unlike traditional models based on passive impressions and unverified views, Lohli offers guaranteed engagement. Brands only pay when users actively interact with their content – ensuring smarter Ad spend, measurable impact, and higher returns.

“Technology is central to how we ensure credibility and transparency,” said Thaddeus Akingbile, CTO of Lohli. “Our systems are designed to verify real user engagement at every touchpoint. What we have built is not just scalable, but secure and data-driven – giving both users and brands confidence in the process.”

Lohli is currently available on the Google Play Store for Android users. iOS users can access the platform by visiting www.lohli.com. Alongside its core earning features, Lohli offers Lohli Tribes – interest-based communities where users can engage, share reviews, take surveys, and build connections while earning.

“Lohli is more than just a platform; it is a shift in mindset,” said Demilade Olaosun, Founder and CEO of Lohli. “For too long, users have given their attention freely while platforms and brands reaped the rewards. With Lohli, we are changing that equation, making attention a currency, and creating a space where users feel seen, valued, and rewarded for their participation.”

As Lohli begins its journey, it invites users, advertisers, and agencies to reimagine what digital engagement can look like – fair, transparent, and rewarding.

About Lohli

Lohli is a Nigerian-born advertising technology platform that allows users to earn money for watching ads, completing product reviews, and answering surveys. Designed to reward attention, Lohli creates a fairer value exchange between users and brands, and is reshaping the future of digital advertising across Africa.