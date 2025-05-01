Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for workers in the state, an increase from the previous N70,000.

The governor made the announcement during his May Day speech at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the wage increase reflects his administration’s commitment to improving the standard of living for Edo workers.

“Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for all Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this makes a real difference, and we count on your dedication to a better Edo,” Okpebholo said.

The governor also highlighted key strides made since assuming office, including the conversion of over 1,000 casual workers to permanent staff, the recruitment of 500 teachers, and the ongoing regularisation of more than 3,000 casual teachers.

He noted that the state government had also approved the employment of 450 clinical and non-clinical hospital staff, alongside the confirmation of 126 contract workers at the Edo State Specialist Hospital.

More insights

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) further reported that Governor Okpebholo announced the clearance of outstanding salary arrears owed to staff of Edo Polytechnic, as well as the swearing-in of previously delayed judicial appointments, allowing judges to carry out their duties without further administrative bottlenecks.

He also revealed that health insurance coverage had been extended to retirees, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers beyond their years of active service.

The Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo Chapter, Comrade Bernard Egwekhide, lauded the governor’s efforts, describing them as a welcome relief for both workers and pensioners.

Egwekhide also acknowledged the ongoing collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Federal Government, particularly in addressing key infrastructure challenges across the state.

What you should know

Following the removal of fuel subsidy and other fiscal reforms introduced by the current administration, the Federal Government and labour unions engaged in months of negotiations over a new national minimum wage.

After protracted discussions, a new benchmark of N70,000 was ultimately approved.

In July 2024, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill to formalise this increase, raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 and shortening the review cycle to three years.

While states like Edo, Lagos, and a few others have implemented the new wage structure, many others have yet to comply.

In response, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pledged to intensify its campaign for enforcement, warning that state governments and private sector employers who fail to comply will face organised resistance.