The rising cost of transportation is pushing many civil servants to stay away from work, as their new minimum wage of N70,000 struggles to cover even the most basic expenses.

The economic strain, exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies, is forcing public sector workers to choose between commuting and other essentials.

In Abuja, civil servants are now skipping work more frequently as transport fares continue to outpace their earnings.

For many, the cost of getting to their offices has become unsustainable, overshadowing the recent wage increase meant to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Many expressed frustrations over the delay and shared their struggles in coping with the rising cost of living.

Nairametrics spoke with a number of civil servants on Tuesday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja who confirmed that they have yet to see any changes to their salaries.

One civil servant, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “They said the implementation would start by the end of January, but I don’t know.”

The lack of clarity about the timeline for implementation has left many workers uncertain about when they can expect relief.

Struggling to Cope

When asked how they have been managing the economic challenges, one civil servant explained:

“Initially, they told us to be patient. They keep saying ‘patience, patience,’ so we are just waiting for the ‘will of God.’ We are adjusting, but no matter how much we adjust, it’s still not enough. Some of us even skip work for a few days during the week to save on transportation costs. Depending on where you live, some work only two or three days a week.

“Last month, fuel prices increased again when they were supposed to reduce them. Transportation is a major challenge now. Honestly, it’s only God that can help us,” he noted.

Our reporter was at the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and can confirm there had been no official memo instructing workers to skip workdays.

However, our reporter was told that informal agreements have been made within individual departments to manage the situation.

These arrangements are carefully structured to ensure that official duties are not neglected, even without a formal circular supporting the practice.

One civil servant our reporter met at the Ministry of Health told Nairametrics “These ‘internal’ agreements are to ensure that work continues smoothly despite the reduced turnout. So far, the arrangement has been effective, and the impact of staff at work has not been noticeable.”

Despite these efforts, workers are feeling the strain. Another civil servant shared their struggles:

“My brother, e no easy ooo. I stay in Masaka – about 25 km away. I spend about N5,000 to come to work and go back home daily. How much is that if I come to work 22 days a month? That is not to include daily feeding and others.”

Another civil servant, Sobande, acknowledged that while the N70,000 minimum wage represents an improvement, it remains insufficient to address the rising cost of living.

“The N70,000 is not enough, but what can we do? Food prices are not reducing, and transportation costs in Abuja are far higher compared to other states. If the government could step in to regulate the prices of goods, it would help a lot. For now, we just pray that God touches their hearts.”

Cost of Living Crisis

The situation in Abuja seems to mirror the challenges faced by many Nigerian workers nationwide.

Rising inflation, driven by high food and fuel prices, has eroded the purchasing power of most households.

Dr. Ferdinand Ottoh, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Lagos speaking exclusively to Nairametrics said, “This is 2025, and the Federal Government has yet to begin implementation. Meanwhile, many states have already started. Even when they eventually do start paying federal workers, inflation will likely erode any benefits. Market prices have already skyrocketed in anticipation, yet the minimum wage remains unimplemented by the FG.”

For civil servants, the delay in implementing the minimum wage has compounded their struggles, leaving them to rely on makeshift solutions to get by.

Civil servants are urging the government to take concrete steps to address their plight, including fast-tracking the implementation of the minimum wage, reducing fuel prices, and introducing measures to stabilize the prices of essential goods.

As one worker put it, “We hope that the government will act soon. They need to understand that people are suffering, and the current situation is unsustainable.”

It should be recalled that on January 1, 2025, organised Labour announced plans to push for an annual adjustment to the N70,000 minimum wage to reflect inflationary trends in Nigeria.

Labour leaders argue that the traditional practice of revising wages every three to five years is outdated and fails to address the financial realities faced by Nigerian workers amid rising costs of living.

Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said “What we are pushing on for Labour is that instead of you (the government) waiting for five years to increase the minimum wage, you will now look at the inflation of the last five years and try to make some adjustments, why can’t we reflect the inflation on an annual basis?”

Osifo queried, emphasizing the need for a wage system that aligns with real-time economic indicators.