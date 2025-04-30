The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a prominent business executive and socialite, from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), within 24 hours.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order after hearing arguments from Achimugu’s lawyers, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, as well as from EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, and Ekene Iheanacho, SAN.

Nairametrics previously reported Achimugu’s arrest by the EFCC at the Abuja airport upon her return from London, despite her undertaking before the court to honor the EFCC’s invitation.

According to her court filings, Achimugu had already declared her intention to appear before the EFCC in connection with its ongoing investigation.

This matter is part of her fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed against the Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, State Security Service, EFCC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, had released a public statement requesting information about Achimugu’s whereabouts.

The EFCC said it is conducting an investigation of an alleged multi-million naira case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering involving the applicant.

Legal Developments

The trial court, in response to Achimugu’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, had on April 11 directed the EFCC and five other security agencies to file responses to her application, which seeks to restrain her planned arrest and detention.

At the court session on Monday, Ogunwumiju pointed out that, according to the affidavit supporting the originating processes, the applicant stated that she “will attend her interview before the EFCC tomorrow, 29th April 2025,” and that she had expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation, contrary to the EFCC’s claims.

Iheanacho, on the other hand, asserted that the applicant was on administrative bail but had violated its conditions.

“We invited the applicant, and she refused to come. We wrote to her again, and she still refused to come,” he said.

Ruling on the submissions, Justice Ekwo observed that the EFCC’s counter-affidavit confirmed that Achimugu was already under investigation and had been granted administrative bail by the agency.

The judge ordered that the applicant appear before the EFCC on 29th April 2025, as stated in paragraph 61 of her affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and attached exhibits.

He further directed that, following her appearance, the EFCC must return with the applicant to court on 30th April 2025 to report on the matter.

What Transpired in Court

Following her production in court today, Kehinde Ogunwumiju informed the court that the applicant had filed an Affidavit of Fact pursuant to Order 4 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009.

Iheanacho responded that he would leave the matter to the court’s discretion.

Responding to the parties, the judge stated that the hearing was fixed for the EFCC to report on compliance with the court’s 28th April 2025 order.

He noted that, in cases of this nature, the court may issue an order for bail in view of the reliefs sought, even before the full application is heard.

The judge was referred to the Affidavit of Fact, deposed on 30th April 2025 by Achimugu’s lawyers, which indicated that the EFCC was in the process of granting her bail under certain conditions.

“Now, the court, being faced with this, will allow the EFCC to conclude the process of granting the applicant bail, and this court will fix a time,” he said.

“Therefore, I am minded to make the following orders to ensure the rights of the applicant are respected and the authority of the EFCC is not undermined,” he added.

The judge subsequently ordered the EFCC to facilitate the release of Aisha Achimugu “in line with the conditions stated in paragraph 6 of the Affidavit of Fact within 24 hours of this order.”

The court also ordered that all parties, particularly the EFCC, report back to the court in compliance with the order on 2nd May 2025.

The case was adjourned to 2nd May 2025 for the compliance report.

What You Should Know

Achimugu, a well-known business magnate, is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a consortium of companies involved in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.

As the investigation unfolds, the EFCC’s actions reflect increased scrutiny of financial activities linked to Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the wake of the contentious 2023 elections.

However, the allegations remain subject to the final judgment of the court.