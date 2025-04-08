Mr. Moses Buba, a software expert, has advised Nigerians to adopt passphrases instead of passwords, warning that traditional passwords are no longer strong enough to protect internet users from cyber threats.

A passphrase is a string of multiple words or a sentence used instead of a traditional password.

It’s usually longer, easier to remember, and much harder for hackers or bots to guess.

He made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Buba, who runs Adobex Hub—a firm that specialises in internet security training—said the increasing incidents of hacked social media and banking accounts show that many users still rely on weak, easily compromised passwords.

“Passwords are easy to crack and not strong enough to provide comprehensive internet security,” Buba said.

According to him, a shift to using longer and more secure passphrases is necessary to safeguard not only users’ data but also the passwords themselves.

“However, passphrases safeguard everything, including the passwords themselves from hackers,” he added.

The cost of poor digital security

Buba expressed concern over the rising number of Nigerians falling victim to cybercrime, noting that poor password habits are a major cause.

“Stories of people’s accounts being hacked are becoming more common because many internet users have their social media security compromised.

“To avoid these hacks, we need stronger passwords like passphrases that could secure us from all the threats,” he said.

He highlighted that all digital activities—from online banking to e-commerce and social media—require secure authentication, stressing the need for users to take their online safety more seriously.

“All dealings on phone need a password; online banking, social media productivity tools, and e-commerce websites,” he noted.

Passphrases are not hard to remember

Contrary to popular belief, Buba said passphrases are easy to remember despite being longer.

“Avoiding a single-word password for a stronger, more complex passphrase is one of the best internet security habits to adopt,” he said.

Some examples of passphrases: MyVillagePeopleCantCatchMe2025,TrafficOnThirdMainlandIsReal

What you should know

Nairametrics reported Nigeria continues to face one of the highest frequencies of cyber-attacks in Africa, with organisations being attacked on average 3,759 times per week. According to the 2024 African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report published by Check Point Software Technologies, the figure is significantly higher than the global average of 1,876 weekly attacks.

The financial sector in Nigeria bears the brunt of these attacks, experiencing an average of 4,718 cyber incidents per week, the highest among all sectors. This is attributed to weak multi-factor authentication and outdated banking infrastructure

The government and education sectors also face significant cyber threats. Government institutions experience an average of 1,791 attacks weekly, with ransomware and botnets being the main threats. Meanwhile, the education sector is hit with 1,682 attacks weekly, primarily through phishing schemes and malware infections.