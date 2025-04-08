A Director of Certification, Compliance, and Monitoring at Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Isaiah Yesufu, has alleged that the contract for the construction of the terminal building at Katsina Airport was inflated from N800 million to N2.7 billion during the tenure and purview of former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Mr. Isaiah Yesufu disclosed this on Tuesday during the continuation of his testimony before a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, according to a NAN report.

Nairametrics previously reported in May 2024 that Hadi Sirika and his brother, Ahmad, had pleaded not guilty to a fresh fraud charge instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the High Court.

The arraignment took place before Justice Sulaiman Belgore.

Nairametrics reports that Sirika and his daughter were also arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court over fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

EFCC Charges

In the EFCC’s 10-count charge, Sirika was accused of conferring an unfair advantage on his brother while using him as leverage to divert billions from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the former Minister engaged in the “illegal award” of contracts.

Count one of the charges reads:

“That you, HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being Minister of Aviation, on or about 3rd November 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer an unfair advantage upon ENGINOS NIGERIA LIMITED, whose alter ego, AHMAD ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, is your blood brother, by using your position to influence the award to them of the contract for the establishment of a Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3,811,497,685.00 (Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Eleven Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira Only), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under the same section.”

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges, paving the way for trial.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, Yesufu continued his testimony, stating “that N800 million was budgeted for the construction of terminal building and apron expansion at the Katsina airport as a single project but was eventually awarded for N2.7 billion as two separate projects,” as reported by NAN.

He added that N800 million was budgeted for the single project of construction of terminal building and apron expansion at the airport.

The witness explained that for a contract above the approval threshold of the ministerial tenders board, the aviation ministry required a certificate of no objection from the Bureau.

“For a contract that is up to N2.7 billion, it will require the bureau to review what the ministry has done and issue a certificate of no objection.

“This will enable the ministry to proceed to the Federal Executive Council to approve such a project because it is above the power of the ministerial tenders board of the ministry.

“ The approval limit of the tenders board is anything less than N1.5 billion,” he said.

He stressed that the aviation ministry did not request for a certificate of no objection in respect of the construction of terminal building and apron expansion, and the Bureau did not issue a certificate of no objection (for the project).

He explained that in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007 as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, the approval of the tendersboard was subject to confirmation by the Minister.

After his evidence, Justice Belgore adjourned until June 3 for cross-examination of the witness by the defense.

Backstory

Last year, the EFCC had said its operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over an alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, 2024, following an investigation by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Sirika is facing allegations, including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, totaling N8,069,176,864.

The commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to a company called Enginos Nigeria Limited, which is allegedly owned by his younger brother.

The EFCC is empowered by law to track financial crimes, while every accused person remains innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

Sirika served as aviation minister from August 22, 2019, to May 29, 2023.