The Premier League is set to implement Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) starting on 12 April 2025, to improve football officiating.

The new technology, designed to enhance the accuracy, speed, and consistency of offside decisions, aims to significantly improve the fan experience and increase transparency in match officiating.

“By automating key aspects of the process, the technology aims to minimise delays and enhance decision-making efficiency,” said a Premier League representative.

The goal is to maintain the integrity of the game while delivering an improved experience for fans both in the stadium and watching from home.

What is Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT)?

SAOT uses advanced technology to streamline the process of determining offside during matches. The system deploys up to 30 cameras installed in stadiums, capturing footage at 100 frames per second.

These cameras monitor over 10,000 data points per player and track the movement of the ball. The technology automatically detects the “kick point” and generates virtual offside lines, which are then reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

This system reduces the time required for offside decisions, ensuring quicker, more accurate results.

Concerns over VAR delays

One of the primary reasons behind introducing SAOT is to address past concerns over the time it took to review offside calls using traditional VAR methods.

The new system is expected to reduce delays and improve the efficiency of decision-making. This move is seen as a significant improvement, especially after extensive testing in competitions like the FA Cup earlier this season.

“The introduction of SAOT addresses past concerns regarding the time it takes to review offside calls using traditional VAR methods. With this system in place, we aim to streamline offside calls and reduce controversies surrounding VAR decisions,” a Premier League official noted

Building on global success

​Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) has undergone extensive trials in major football competitions prior to its upcoming implementation in the Premier League.

Notably, SAOT was first tested in a live match environment during the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, followed by its trial in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022. These initial tests demonstrated the technology’s potential to expedite and enhance the accuracy of offside decisions

Building on these successes, UEFA introduced SAOT during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2022. Subsequently, the technology was adopted for all matches in the Champions League group stage starting from the 2022–2023 season.