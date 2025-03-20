CWG Plc, a leading player in Nigeria’s ICT and digital solutions ecosystem, has concluded its 2024 financial year on a strong note, showcasing impressive results that underline its sustained growth and strategic innovation in the technology sector.

For CWG Plc, 2024 was a year marked by strategic advancements as it expanded its portfolio of cutting-edge technology solutions, leveraging innovation to meet the growing demand for digital transformation across industries. By focusing on key sectors and delivering tailored ICT solutions, the company has strengthened its position as a market leader within Nigeria’s ICT and business solutions space.

The highlights of the financial year point to robust revenue growth and operational excellence. CWG’s FY 2024 financial results reported a 97% increase in revenue, rising from N23.53 billion in 2023 to N46.35 billion in 2024. Profit after tax grew by 428%, reaching N3.04 billion in 2024 from N576.08 million in 2023.

CWG’s remarkable performance amidst Nigeria’s challenging economic environment, marked by inflationary pressures and currency volatility, is attributed to its agility, operational efficiency, and increased client acquisition across multiple sectors.

Positioned for Future Growth

CWG’s leadership has expressed confidence in the company’s future, highlighting its focus on innovation and market-centric solutions.

Speaking on the results, Adewale Adeyipo, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized:

“CWG Plc’s strategic investments in technology and operational excellence have positioned us for sustained success. Our strong performance reflects the trust of our clients, shareholders, and the markets we serve, as we remain committed to driving digital transformation across Nigeria and beyond.”

A key growth driver for CWG has been its expanding client base and increased adoption of its solutions. The company’s portfolio—ranging from enterprise ICT solutions to payment platforms and automation services—continues to deliver high-impact results for businesses seeking operational efficiency and innovation.

A Forward-Looking Strategy

Going into 2025, CWG Plc’s outlook remains optimistic as the company builds on its successes in FY 2024. Market analysts point to CWG’s ability to innovate, manage costs effectively, and respond to evolving industry demands as critical factors positioning the company for further growth and enhancing shareholder value.

About CWG Plc

CWG Plc is Nigeria’s leading ICT solutions provider, empowering businesses through innovative digital services and technology-driven solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), CWG continues to play a vital role in driving transformation across Africa’s digital economy.