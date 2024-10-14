CWG Plc, a trailblazer in technology solutions across Africa, further cemented its leadership in digital transformation with the successful hosting of Texcellence 3.0.

The conference, held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, was themed “Revealing Tomorrow” and brought together leading innovators, tech visionaries, and disruptors to chart Africa’s digital future.

CWG at the Forefront of Africa’s Transformation

Kicking off the event, CWG CEO Adewale Adeyipo set an ambitious tone with his opening keynote. He highlighted the role of technology as a cornerstone of nation-building, emphasizing that “transformation is a journey without a final destination.”

Adeyipo’s address echoed CWG’s commitment to pushing boundaries and harnessing emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, 5G, and IoT to fuel Africa’s growth and prosperity.

Inspiring Moments at Texcellence 3.0

A key highlight was the session by Fredrik Haren, renowned as the Creativity Explorer, who led an engaging discussion on “Revealing Tomorrow.” His message centered on the pivotal role of creativity in navigating a rapidly evolving tech landscape. “Your creativity reveals your tomorrow,” Haren said, inspiring attendees to think outside the box in shaping Africa’s digital journey.

Bode Abifarin, COO of Strata, delivered a powerful session on fintech innovation, exploring how disruptors like Opay and Flutterwave are transforming financial services through AI and decentralized finance (DeFi). Her insights resonated with CWG’s vision of driving tech-driven solutions across various industries.

A standout keynote came from Karl Olutokun Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, who explored the transformation from telecommunications to technology companies (Telco to TechCo) and its potential to power Nigeria towards a $1 trillion economy. His forward-thinking perspective aligned with CWG’s efforts to build robust digital infrastructure for the future.

David Gowu, CEO of Inngen, tackled one of the most critical issues of our time—the impact of AI on the workforce. He assured the audience that AI would not eliminate jobs but rather enhance human capabilities, creating a more skilled and efficient workforce. This aligns with CWG’s mission to empower Africa’s talent through technology.

Collaborating for Africa’s Digital Future

Texcellence 3.0 was not just about innovation; it was about collaboration. The “Investment Synergy: Driving Financial Inclusion and Innovation in Africa” panel brought together experts like Dr. Dotun Olowoporoku (Ventures Platform), Anton Panayotov (CEO, Alaric Securities), and Nikola Rogatchev (Bulgarian Association for Parking and Sustainable Urban Mobility), discussing how strategic investments can drive financial inclusion and economic growth.

Further sessions focused on how financial institutions are evolving to stay ahead in the digital economy. Thought leaders from Wema Bank, FirstBank, and Redhat shared insights on the critical steps they’re taking to meet the challenges of digital transformation, reinforcing CWG’s role as a leader in shaping the future of Africa’s financial landscape.

The theme of collaboration extended into the “Collaborative Innovation: Shaping Africa’s Tomorrow Economy” panel, which featured influential figures from NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications. They emphasized the importance of

cross-sector partnerships in accelerating Africa’s digital progress—an ethos championed by CWG throughout the conference.

CWG’s Vision for Tomorrow

Texcellence 3.0 wasn’t just a conference—it was a testament to CWG’s unwavering commitment to Africa’s digital future. By bringing together the brightest minds in technology,

CWG sparked meaningful conversations and bold ideas that will help shape the continent’s tech landscape for years to come.

As Adeyipo said in his opening remarks, “Transformation is ongoing.” CWG is leading the way to ensure Africa remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.