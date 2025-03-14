Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, is offering the Tongarewa International Scholarship, which provides financial assistance of up to $10,000 to international students for their first year of study.

The scholarship seeks to support students in covering part of their tuition fees at the university.

The Tongarewa International Scholarship is available to international students starting their studies at Victoria University of Wellington in Trimester 2 or Trimester 3 of 2025.

This partial fee-based scholarship is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, offering a maximum award of $10,000.

“This is a partial fee-based scholarship that will go towards tuition fees for one year of study. It is designed for new international students, who are entering their first year of undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Victoria University of Wellington,” the institution informs.

“Scholarships are awarded competitively on the basis of academic excellence”

Eligibility criteria for the scholarship

To be eligible for the Tongarewa International Scholarship, applicants must:

Be new international students

Students must also hold a Conditional or Unconditional Offer of Place for an eligible program at Victoria University of Wellington

New students to Victoria University of Wellington

Selected by the scholarship award panel (upon scholarship application)

Applicants are not eligible for this scholarship if they:

Completed their secondary education at a New Zealand school;

Completed the English for Academic Purposes (EAP) or the Victoria University of Wellington Foundation Studies programme;

Are a Study Abroad or Exchange student or a Twinning student from one of the institution’s overseas partner universities;

Are in their second trimester or year of study in the same degree programme (returning students) at Victoria University of Wellington

Application process

Students interested in applying for the scholarship must submit an application demonstrating academic achievement and leadership potential.

Scholarship requirements

The following documentation must be provided as part of the online scholarship application:

A personal statement of up to 500 words outlining why the applicant wishes to study at Victoria University of Wellington, their academic goals and why they merit the scholarship

Applicants should also include any leadership positions and details of their involvement in their school or community

According to the institution, “this is a partial fee-based scholarship which is awarded competitively based on academic excellence and the student’s personal statement. A panel comprising appropriate Wellington University International staff will review the applications and award the scholarships.”

Details further inform that the amount of the stipend will be awarded as either $2,500; $5,000; $7,500 or $10,000.

The scholarship amount, according to the institution, will be credited to students’ accounts two weeks after the programme begins. It cannot be paid out before this date.

Once the scholarship is awarded, the decision is final and cannot be appealed.

“Should the recipient withdraw from Victoria University of Wellington during the tenure of this scholarship or fail to achieve satisfactory progress, partial repayment of the Scholarship will normally be expected. Recipients must advise the Scholarships Office if they intend to withdraw,” the institution states.

Important deadlines

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 1st, 2025 for Trimester 2 and 1 August 2025 for Trimester 3. Applications must be submitted on the respective deadline dates.

For more details or to apply, students can visit the Victoria University of Wellington website.