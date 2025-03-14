The Gombe government has approved N1.15 billion for the installation of solar street lights and infrastructure development projects in three local government areas of the state.

Malam Mahmood Yusuf, Director-General of the Joint Project Development Agency, stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Gombe.

He said the Joint Project Council (JPC) meeting, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, approved the projects to align with his vision for infrastructure development.

Yusuf listed the projects, including the installation of solar street lights on newly constructed roads in Kumo at a total cost of N740 million and the fencing of the the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) market, along with the installation of solar street lights in the Kwadon area of Yamaltu/Deba, costing N362 million.

Expansion of grains market and public toilets

He said N47 million has been approved for the expansion of the grains market and the construction of six public toilets in Billiri.

Yusuf noted that the N112 million grain market project, initially approved in 2024, was later reviewed upward to N159 million to accommodate six additional toilets.

The director added that the council also approved the deployment of Gombe Security Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) and Operation Hatara personnel to enhance surveillance in schools and cemeteries across the state.

He said the measure followed complaints from Sani Haruna, Chairman of Gombe Local Government Council and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), regarding the rising cases of theft in public buildings.

“The council has resolved to implement stricter security measures by deploying Gombe Security Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) and Operation Hattara to enhance surveillance. The scope of Operation Hattara will be expanded to cover all 11 LGAs,” he said.

Commitment to education and healthcare

Additionally, Fatima-Binta Bello, Chairperson of Shongom Local Government Council, expressed readiness to build on Yahaya’s achievements in the education and health sectors.

She emphasized the need to strengthen human resources by recruiting qualified personnel to address manpower gaps and improve service delivery, particularly in primary healthcare and basic education.

Efforts to prevent farmer-herder clashes

Similarly, Ahmad Wali, Chairman of Kwami Local Government Council (LGC), stated that the council had initiated the resurvey and remapping of grazing reserves and cattle routes to mitigate farmer-herder clashes.

He warned that anyone found encroaching on cattle routes or grazing lands would face sanctions.