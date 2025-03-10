Bitcoin’s price plummeted to $80,052 late Sunday night, marking a 7% decline over the past 24 hours as uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies continues to ripple through the market.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $82,200.

The overall cryptocurrency market experienced a 7% drop, reducing its valuation to $2.77 trillion.

Solana and XRP both recorded 7% losses, while Ethereum fell 8%, trading near the $2,000 mark. Despite the downturn, Bitcoin’s dominance remains steady at 58.2%.

The market’s decline has triggered significant liquidations, with Coinglass data reporting $616 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, according to crypto.news price tracker.

Long positions bore the brunt

Long positions bore the brunt of the losses, amounting to $540.49 million, with Bitcoin alone accounting for $231 million in liquidations.

Adding to the market’s volatility, Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) opened at $82,110 on March 10, down $4,320 from the previous day’s close of $86,430. This follows a record $10,350 drop on March 3, marking the second-largest single-day plunge for CME futures this month.

The downturn was exacerbated by President Trump’s remarks during a March 9 Fox News interview, where he acknowledged that his economic policies would bring “temporary economic pain.” His comments on budget cuts and trade tariffs have heightened concerns about market volatility, prompting investors to exercise caution in cryptocurrency and other financial markets.

Some investors have drawn parallels between the current economic climate and the anti-inflation policies of former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker in the 1980s. While Volcker’s measures ultimately stabilized inflation and spurred long-term growth, they initially caused significant market instability.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has warned that Bitcoin could face further declines, potentially retesting the $78,000 level. “Many Bitcoin options are priced between $70,000 and $75,000, which could lead to additional volatility if prices enter that range,” Hayes cautioned.

Traders are now closely monitoring key economic reports, including the U.S. Consumer Price Index on March 12 and the Producer Price Index on March 13, which could influence Bitcoin’s next moves.

What you should know

During the launch of Trump Coin, Dan Hughes, founder of the decentralized finance platform Radix, observed a significant shift in liquidity. “Most of the inbound liquidity was outflow from other crypto assets, with people selling their crypto portfolios to buy TRUMP in extreme FOMO [fear of missing out],” Hughes told Cointelegraph.

Solana has also been affected by the broader market downturn, with its price decline contributing to a nearly 17% drop in the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies since the start of 2025.

The downturn has been further fueled by a wave of memecoin scams, prompting investors to seek safer assets.

In February, Solana experienced outflows exceeding $485 million, with investor capital primarily shifting to Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the BNB Chain. According to a Binance Research report shared with Cointelegraph, this capital exodus reflects a broader flight to “safety” among crypto market participants.