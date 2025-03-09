Alice Walton, the world’s richest woman, and her brother Jim Walton have seen their collective net worth decline by $5.4 billion, as Walmart Inc. shares slid over the past month.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, each sibling lost $2.7 billion, bringing Alice Walton’s fortune to $101.2 billion and Jim Walton’s to $108.9 billion.

The drop follows a 3.09% decline in Walmart’s stock price, which closed at $91.72 per share on March 7.

Despite the company’s strong long-term performance, investor concerns over margin pressures and shifting consumer spending have contributed to the recent dip.

About Walmart’s performance

Walmart has outperformed the broader retail supermarket industry in the past year, with its stock rising 59.3% compared to the industry’s 55.6% gain. The retail giant has benefited from its omnichannel strategy, integrating digital sales with physical stores, and expanding into advertising and delivery services.

However, the company is facing currency headwinds and narrowing profit margins, particularly due to changes in product mix. While Walmart raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, its projected fourth-quarter revenue and operating income indicate a potential slowdown from the previous quarter’s growth.

What we know

Alice and Jim Walton are two of the most influential heirs to the Walmart empire, founded by their father, Sam Walton, in 1962. Collectively, the Walton family controls about 45% of Walmart’s stock, maintaining significant influence over the company’s future.

Alice Walton, 75, has largely focused on philanthropy and the arts rather than direct involvement in Walmart’s operations. In 2011, she founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, which houses works by Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Mark Rothko. She has also turned her attention to healthcare initiatives, founding the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in 2021 to improve access to holistic healthcare.

The 75-year-old heiress became the richest woman globally after dethroning L’Oréal billionaire, Francoise Betterncourt Meyers in 2024.

Jim Walton, 76, serves as chairman of Arvest Bank Group, a financial institution with $26 billion in assets. A former Walmart board member stepped down in 2016, handing his seat to his son, Steuart Walton. His daughter, Annie Proeitti, currently chairs the Walton Family Foundation, which manages $5.7 billion in assets as of 2022.

Despite the recent dip in Walmart’s stock, the Waltons remain among the wealthiest families in the world, with their fortunes deeply tied to the retail giant’s long-term success.

Also, Walmart, the largest retailer worldwide, has dominated the Fortune 500 ranking, holding the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive years