Over a single trading day, the world’s richest woman, Alice Walton, and her two brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, lost a combined $6.3 billion, as Walmart shares tumbled on Tuesday.

Walmart Inc. ended Tuesday’s trading session at $97.09, down $2.26 or 2.27% for the day.

The decline wiped out billions in paper wealth for the Walton family, who collectively own about 45% of the company’s stock.

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, saw her net worth drop by $2.1 billion, bringing her estimated fortune to $106.1 billion. Despite the loss, she remains the 17th-richest individual globally, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker.

Rob Walton, the eldest of the Walton siblings and former Walmart chairman, also saw a $2.1 billion decrease, lowering his wealth to $115.2 billion. Jim Walton, chairman of the family-owned Arvest Bank Group, suffered a similar $2.1 billion decline, with his net worth now standing at $113.9 billion.

What triggered the net worth drop?

The sharp losses came amid a broader decline in retail stocks following a downward revision of consumer spending forecasts and renewed concerns about inflation. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, closed nearly 3% lower on Tuesday, shaving tens of billions off its market capitalization.

Although no single news event triggered the drop, reports point to fears over weakening discretionary spending, which could impact big-box retailers like Walmart in the second half of the year. The Waltons, who collectively own about 45% of Walmart’s stock, are particularly sensitive to such market swings.

Despite the staggering figures, the Waltons remain among the world’s wealthiest families, with holdings spanning retail, sports, banking, and philanthropy.

What to know about the Waltons

Alice Walton, known more for her passion for the arts than corporate boardrooms, has largely focused on cultural and wellness initiatives. She is the founder of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, which features works by Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Mark Rothko. In 2022, the holistic health institute she established was renamed the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

Rob Walton, who took over Walmart’s chairmanship after his father’s death in 1992, stepped down from the board in June 2024. In 2022, he led a group that acquired the NFL’s Denver Broncos for $4.7 billion. He later passed controlling ownership of the team to his son-in-law, Greg Penner.

Jim Walton, the youngest sibling, chairs Arvest Bank Group, which has assets of $26 billion. Though he stepped down from Walmart’s board in 2016, his son Steuart now holds a seat. Jim’s daughter, Annie Proietti, chairs the Walton Family Foundation, which manages $5.7 billion in assets as of 2022.

Even with billions lost in a day, the Waltons’ vast empire remains largely intact.