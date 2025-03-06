Bitcoin has witnessed a remarkable 6.23% surge in price, rebounding to over $92,000 amidst a climate of mixed market sentiment.

Analysts are forecasting key resistance levels ahead of the highly anticipated US Crypto Summit.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a resurgence, with the global market cap climbing 4.89% to reclaim the $3 trillion milestone.

This positive movement comes just before the scheduled Crypto Summit, sparking optimism among investors.

However, despite these upward trends, trading volumes have decreased by 20.30%, reflecting caution in the market. The Fear & Greed Index remains at 30, signaling lingering apprehension.

While Bitcoin’s price recovery from its 24-hour low of $86,987.02 to current levels around $92,000 offers reassurance to short-term traders, the drop in volume to $51.84 billion underscores a tentative market sentiment.

Other major gainers

Major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and XRP have also seen gains, with Ethereum climbing 6.42% to $2,316.35, and XRP rising 4.02% to $2.54. Solana followed suit with a 5.52% increase, reaching $149.98.

Leading the pack among top gainers, MOVE surged by an impressive 26.02% to $0.4983, followed by ONDO with a 21.94% rise, and Bitcoin Cash, which posted a 19.99% increase. Conversely, some assets such as Story IP fell by 8.48%, Mantra OM dipped by 1.51%, and XDC Network declined 0.36%.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe emphasized the importance of Bitcoin breaking the $91,500 resistance level to confirm a bullish trajectory. He stated, “If this level holds, the market may trend towards a potential new all-time high of $109,000.”

Adding to this, Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex, remarked, “Trump’s tariff delay has eased concerns, pushing major coins higher. If BTC sustains these levels, a move to $95,000 is likely, with strong support at $87,600.”

What you should know

The upcoming US Crypto Summit, scheduled for March 7, is expected to be a pivotal event for the crypto space.

Featuring over 25 participants, including members of the Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets, the summit could usher in critical regulatory developments and policies.

Bitcoin Malaya commented on the anticipation, stating, “People are unsure and waiting to see what happens next, e.g., US Crypto Summit.”

This optimistic rebound comes after Bitcoin dipped below $80,000 in November due to geopolitical tensions and tariff threats. The market awaits further clarity from the summit, which is expected to have significant implications for Bitcoin’s future.

With ongoing investor caution and “Extreme Fear” sentiment, traders must stay vigilant in monitoring price movements and market news in this dynamic environment.