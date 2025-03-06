The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has reportedly disconnected the power supply to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Lagos over alleged unpaid electricity debts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Investigations by the NAN revealed that the disconnection, which has left the base without electricity, has raised serious concerns about security and operational efficiency.

According to sources within the Air Force base, an agreement was initially reached for NAF to remit N60 million monthly to IKEDC in exchange for a guaranteed 10 to 12 hours of daily electricity supply.

However, despite meeting its financial obligations, the base has experienced prolonged outages, raising concerns about the fairness of IKEDC’s actions.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to NAN, noted that the power cut has severely affected critical operations within the base, including essential services such as medical facilities and water supply.

Security Concerns and Risk of Disaster

One of the primary concerns is the safety of high-caliber armaments stored in the base’s operational warehouse. The rising temperatures due to the non-functional cooling systems pose significant risks.

“The Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast of 2002 is still fresh in our minds. A repeat of such a disaster will not be palatable for Ikeja and Lagos State at large,” the source warned.

Additionally, the source alleged that NAF had overpaid its bill by N60 million in November and December without receiving any refund or account reconciliation from IKEDC.

“This is a blatant act of withholding power without any justifiable reason. It is unprofessional and unpatriotic, with dire consequences for national security,” the source added.

Military Personnel and Families Affected

Military personnel and their families stationed at the base have endured significant hardship due to the power outage. The source emphasized that electricity is not a luxury but a necessity for serving officers who require stable living conditions for optimal performance.

“Frontline personnel are traumatized by the hardship their families are facing at the base. This is an act of incitement that could have serious repercussions,” the source stated.

The source further urged IKEDC to restore power within 48 hours to prevent further disruptions.

Ikeja Electric Responds

In response to the allegations, IKEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, clarified that NAF is only billed for the hours of power supplied under a Band A feeder. He acknowledged that payments had been made but asserted that a substantial outstanding debt still existed.

“Technically, they are disconnected, and the reason is not primarily financial but due to other factors,” Okotie explained.

He noted that IKEDC had recommended certain installations to improve energy supply, but the base leadership had yet to grant access to implement them.

“The level of hostility within the barracks towards our staff is high. We have had unpleasant incidents, including cases of harassment. We cannot work under such conditions,” Okotie stated.

Okotie urged the Air Force to facilitate dialogue to resolve the issue, emphasizing that energy consumed must be paid for.

“Nearly all military barracks within our jurisdiction have installed the necessary infrastructure, so we do not understand why this base should be an exception,” he said.

He called for an amicable resolution, stressing that proper installations and isolations must be made to ensure efficient energy management.

“If there is no access and opportunity to do so, then we cannot make any progress,” Okotie concluded.

As tensions rise, stakeholders are hoping for quick resolution before the dispute escalates further, potentially endangering national security and disrupting military operations.