The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has assured the public that Remita, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-approved payment gateway, will continue to be operational despite the launch of the new Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS).

According to reports by channelstv, this was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, March 4, signed by the spokesperson for the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa.

Mokwa noted that Remita would be integrated into TMRAS alongside other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) to enhance payment liberalisation.

“Remita is one of the secured channels of revenue payment, but there are many others. The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) will now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

“So, it will not be only Remita, but all the other payment service providers that are licensed by the CBN will be able to operate,” they stated.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) to replace the Remita platform.

The first phase commencing on March 4, 2025, covering Naira-denominated payments and collections, automatic tax deductions, and improved financial oversight. The second phase, scheduled for June 1, 2025, will introduce foreign exchange transactions, integration with MDA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and the activation of a budget module for non-budgetary MDAs.

The OAGF said the TMRAS policy was developed following directives from President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to enhance treasury revenue assurance and improve budget performance across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) is designed to coordinate, streamline, and manage the Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“It will guarantee the liberalisation of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections, and would aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions,” the office said.

More insights

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation stated that the government was working towards taking over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure. Prior to this transition, the front-end payment infrastructure for the Nigerian government’s revenue collection was managed by SystemSpecs, the company behind the Remita platform.

Remita has been serving as the gateway for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Nigerian government since 2012.

The government’s plan to take over the management of this infrastructure aims to expand the collection system to accommodate other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed payment solution service providers.

The OAGF advised revenue payers and the general public to continue using Remitta for federal government transactions and also directed them to visit www.fgntreasury.gov.ng for further payment instructions.