The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) has raised concerns over the Federal Government’s decision to replace Remita Payment Service Ltd. with the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System.

The NCS is the professional body representing computing and information technology professionals, interest groups, and stakeholders in Nigeria.

The NCS President, Dr. Sirajo Aliyu, voiced the society’s concerns during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

Aliyu emphasized the significance of Remita’s contributions, noting that the company has provided uninterrupted payment services to the Federal Government while maintaining a 100% Nigerian workforce.

“We are concerned that this can send a wrong signal to other indigenous IT companies,” he stated.

“The TSA project was a software-driven IT project delivered 100 per cent on indigenous technology by a Nigerian firm,’’ he said.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) to replace the Remita platform.

The first phase commenced on March 4, 2025, covering Naira-denominated payments and collections, automatic tax deductions, and improved financial oversight.

The second phase, scheduled for June 1, 2025, will introduce foreign exchange transactions, integration with MDA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and the activation of a budget module for non-budgetary MDAs.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has assured the public that Remita, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-approved payment gateway, will continue to be operational despite the launch of the new Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS).

Implementation risks

Aliyu noted that it was within the government’s purview to make changes but urged that for the sake of the industry at large, such changes should be discussed extensively with the concerned service provider.

He further warned that abruptly replacing an established platform like Remita could introduce unforeseen challenges, disrupt operations, and create uncertainties in the IT ecosystem.

Aliyu reiterated that Nigeria’s TSA system, powered by local technology, had earned global recognition for delivering cost savings, enhancing transparency, and improving efficiency in tax remittance and fund management.

He also cautioned that the decision might lead to job losses and reduced opportunities for young Nigerian tech professionals working with Remita.

“We urge the government to reconsider its decision and engage with Remita and other stakeholders to find a solution that will benefit everyone,” he added.

NCS Vice-President echoes concerns

The Vice President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Charles Onyeukwu, has called on the Federal Government to reconsider its decision regarding Remita Payment Service Ltd.

Onyeukwu emphasized that Remita was awarded the contract to manage the Treasury Single Account (TSA) after a rigorous selection process involving both local and international companies. He noted that, based on available evidence, the company has effectively delivered on its mandate.

He cautioned that replacing Remita could cause confusion within the industry and potentially undermine the progress achieved in implementing the TSA.

According to him, Remita can create an Application Programming Interface for an additional player to plug in and provide additional services if needed.

Onyeukwu further stated that this would help maintain the TSA and sustain the advancements made so far.