President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Saviour Enyiekere as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), granting him a five-year renewable term.

Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President.

His appointment comes as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and administrative oversight within the legislative branch.

Apart from Enyiekere, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of 12 new members to the commission, selecting two representatives from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. Like the chairman, the newly appointed members will also serve renewable five-year terms.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Thursday.

Full List of Appointees:

North West

Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi

Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka

North East

Aminu Ibrahim Malle

Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud

North Central

Mark Hanmation Tersoo

Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

South West

Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

South East

Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu

Festus Ifesinachi Odii

South South

Patrick A. Giwa

Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong

What to know

The National Assembly Service Commission plays a crucial role in the Nigerian legislative process, as it is responsible for appointing, promoting, and disciplining the staff of the National Assembly. The commission ensures the effectiveness of legislative operations by managing human resources and facilitating institutional reforms.

By appointing experienced professionals to the commission, President Tinubu aims to enhance the efficiency and accountability of the National Assembly’s workforce. His administration has reiterated the need for a well-functioning legislature, recognizing its role in shaping policies and enacting laws critical to Nigeria’s development.

The new leadership at the NASC will be important in improving the legislative service system, particularly in fostering transparency and professionalism. Dr. Enyiekere’s background in administration and environmental policy is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the commission.

Just last month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed chairpersons for 42 federal organizations and a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services.

According to a statement the appointments spanned various ministries and organizations, with key positions for educational, health, and infrastructure institutions.

Notably, Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa was appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), while Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik (Rtd) was named Secretary of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board.