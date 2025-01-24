President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed chairpersons for 42 federal organizations and a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Friday, it was revealed that the appointments span various ministries and organizations, with key positions for educational, health, and infrastructure institutions.

Notably, Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa was appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), while Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik (Rtd) was named Secretary of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board.

The President reiterated that all appointments take effect immediately, with the chairpersons in non-executive roles, emphasizing that they should not interfere in the daily operations of the agencies they oversee.

These moves reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of federal organizations to drive economic growth and development.

The full list of appointments includes:

National Youth Service Corps, Ministry Of Youth Development – Hon. Hillard Eta, Chairman (Cross River)

Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs – Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Chairman (Lagos)

Federal Airport Authority Of Nigeria, Ministry Of Aviation – H. E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje, Chairman (Kano)

National Sugar Development Council – Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola, Chairman (Osun)

Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company – H. E. Sulaiman Argungu, Chairman (Kebbi)

National Agency For Great Green Wall – Sen. Magnus Abe, Chairman (Rivers)

National Teachers Institute – Barr. Festus Fuanter, Chairman (Plateau)

National Board For Technology Incubation (Nbti) – Raji, Kazeem Kolawole, Director-General (Oyo)

Nigerian Institute Of Educational Planning And Administration – Chief Victor Tombari Giadom, Chairman (Rivers)

Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria – Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Chairman (Adamawa)

Industrial Training Fund – Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Chairman (Gombe)

Nigerian Institute Of Science Laboratory Technology – Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa, Chairman (Abia)

Sheda Science And Technology Complex – Sen. Abubakar Maikafi, Chairman (Bauchi)

Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria – H. E. Nasiru Gawuna, Chairman (Kano)

National Office For Technology Acquisition And Promotion – Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Chairman (Lagos)

Nigerian Postal Service – Chief D. J. Kekemeke, Chairman (Ondo)

National Inland Waterways Authority – Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, Chairman (Sokoto)

National Steel Council – Prof. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Chairman (Nasarawa)

National Environmental Standards And Regulations Enforcement Agency – Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, Chairman (Kaduna)

National Bio-Safety Management Agency – Mu’azu Bawa Rijau, Chairman (Niger)

Nigerian Building And Road Research Institute – Hon. Durosimi Meseko, Chairman (Kogi)

Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe – Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim, Chairman (Taraba)

Nigerian Railway Corporation – Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa, Managing Director (Lagos)

Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti – Aare (Hon.) Durotolu Oyebode Bankole, Chairman (Ogun)

Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta – Mr. Abdullahi Dayo Israel, Chairman (Lagos)

Federal Medical Centre, Asaba – Dr. Mrs. Mary Alile Idele, Chairman (Edo)

Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja – Nze Chidi Duru (Oon), Chairman (Anambra)

Federal Medical Centre, Owerri – Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Chairman (Enugu)

Civil Defence, Immigration And Prisons Services Board – Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik Rtd, Secretary (Kano)

Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia – Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke, Chairman (Ebonyi)

Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa – Barr. Felix Chukwumenoye Morka, Chairman (Delta)

Federal Medical Centre, Yola – Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel, Chairman (Jigawa)

David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Ubuhu, Ebonyi State – Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, Chairman (Imo)

National Oil Spill Detection And Response Agency – Chief Edward Omo-Erewa, Chairman (Edo)

Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (Nimasa) – Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Chairman (Kaduna)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State – Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Chairman (Borno)

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria, Kaduna State – Hon. Lawal M. Liman, Chairman

Federal Medical Centre Katsina – Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha, Chairman

Raw Materials Research And Development Council (Rmrdc) – Isa Sadiq Achida, Chairman (Sokoto)

Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu – Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan, Chairman (Zamfara)

National Building And Road Research Institute – Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, Chairman (Nasarawa)

Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority – Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno, Chairman (Sokoto)

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital – Augustine Chukwu Umahi, Chairman (Ebonyi)

Federal Scholarship Board – Engr. Babatunde Fakoyede, Chairman (Ekiti)

Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund – Hon. Shola Olofin, Chairman (Ekiti)