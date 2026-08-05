Beta Glass appoints ‘Boye Olusanya as Chairman following Vitus Ezinwa’s departure

Beta Glass Plc has appointed Mr. ‘Boye Olusanya as Chairman of its Board of Directors following the departure of Dr. Vitus Ezinwa, who had led the board since 2024.

Beta Glass Plc has appointed Mr. ‘Boye Olusanya as Chairman of its Board of Directors following the departure of Dr. Vitus Ezinwa, who had led the board since 2024.

The appointment was disclosed in a filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on August 5, 2026.

According to the company, Olusanya’s appointment took effect on July 30, 2026.

What they are saying

Dr. Ezinwa assumed the chairmanship of Beta Glass in 2024 following the death of former Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Announcing the leadership transition, Beta Glass expressed appreciation for Ezinwa’s contributions to the company during his tenure.

“Beta Glass Plc (Beta Glass or the Company), the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, announces the departure of the Board Chairman, Dr. Vitus Ezinwa, from its Board of Directors.”

The company commended his leadership and strategic direction, noting that his guidance contributed significantly to the company’s growth and development.

“The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for his dedicated service and strategic guidance, which have been instrumental to the Company’s growth.”

More insights

Following Ezinwa’s exit, the board approved the appointment of Olusanya as its new chairman.

“Following Dr. Ezinwa’s departure, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. ‘Boye Olusanya as the new Chairman of the Board, effective 30th July 2026.”

Olusanya, who previously served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning consumer goods, agriculture, telecommunications, technology, energy, infrastructure and financial services.

He currently serves as Group Chief Executive Officer of FMN Holdings Limited, where he is leading the transformation of the group into an integrated food and agro-industrial platform.

Before joining FMN Holdings, he held senior leadership positions at several organisations, including 9mobile, Dangote Industries and Helios Investment Partners.

He also previously served as Chairman of Axxela Limited and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

The company said the board is confident that Olusanya’s experience and leadership capabilities will help drive the next phase of growth for the business.

“The Board expresses full confidence in Mr. ‘Boye Olusanya, his leadership, vision, and expertise, believing that under his guidance the Company will be directed toward new opportunities, strengthened governance, and sustainable growth.”

What you should know

The boardroom change comes weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a mandatory takeover offer by Emerald HoldCo B.V. valued at approximately N6.94 billion.

Under the offer, Emerald HoldCo is seeking to acquire up to 11.74 million ordinary shares of Beta Glass at N590.94 per share.

The takeover offer was triggered by Emerald HoldCo’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Beta Glass through a broader restructuring involving the former Frigoglass Group’s Nigerian operations.

The latest board transition comes as Beta Glass continues to navigate ownership changes while positioning itself for its next phase of growth under a new board chairman.