Fragvest, an innovative real estate investment platform, is reshaping the industry by making property ownership as simple, affordable, and accessible as buying stocks.

At the core of Fragvest’s offering is its fractional ownership model, which enables individuals to invest in high-value real estate for as little as ₦10,000.

Similar to owning shares in a company, investors can purchase a “frag”—a fractional stake in a real property. This approach allows individuals to co-own luxury apartments, commercial spaces, and shortlet properties in Nigeria’s most desirable locations, eliminating the traditional barriers of high capital requirements, property management complexities, and legal hurdles.

RelatedStories No Content Available

How It Works

Fragvest’s model is designed to be simple and user-friendly:

Browse Properties: Explore a curated selection of high-value real estate on the platform. Buy a Frag: Purchase a portion of a property based on your budget. Earn from Rent: As the property generates income, you earn your share of the rental yield. Sell Your Frags: Cash out anytime by selling your frags, potentially profiting from property appreciation.

The process is simple and straightforward. Investors can browse curated properties on the platform, purchase fractional stakes (called “frags”) based on their budget, and earn a share of rental income as the property generates revenue. If the property appreciates in value, investors can sell their frags at any time for potential profit. Fragvest also handles all property management, ensuring a hassle-free experience for investors.

“We’re breaking the myth that real estate is only for the wealthy,” says Tomiwa Olaifa, Co-founder of Fragvest. “With Fragvest, everyday Nigerians—Gen-Zs, freelancers, salaried workers, and even those in the diaspora—can own a share of real estate and earn rental income without ever lifting a brick.”

The platform is specifically designed to empower young professionals who have disposable income but lack the capital or expertise to invest in full properties. “Our mission is clear: to make real estate ownership accessible to all. Too many young professionals earn well but struggle to navigate smart investment opportunities. At Fragvest, we aim to bridge the gap between their income and sustainable, long-term wealth creation,” says Bayo Durodola, of Co-founder/Managing Director, Fragvest.

Fragvest is already gaining significant traction in key cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, offering premium properties such as The Rock Apartment, a ₦180 million shortlet property available for co-ownership. With 100 sales agents onboarded to drive property sales, the platform is not only transforming how Nigerians approach real estate but also creating a pathway for inclusive economic growth.

As proptech adoption grows across Africa, Fragvest is betting big on a future where anyone, regardless of financial status, can build wealth through real estate. Whether you’re a young professional, freelancer, or diaspora Nigerian, Fragvest offers a simple, stress-free way to own a piece of prime real estate and secure your financial future.

Ready to start your real estate investment journey? Visit Fragvest.com and own your first frag today.