In this episode of MoneyBrief with Ugodre, we break down what Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could mean for Nigeria. As trade tensions rise, how might Nigeria’s exports, currency stability, and investment landscape be affected? Will higher tariffs reshape global supply chains in a way that benefits or hurts Nigeria? Tune in as we explore the potential ripple effects, policy responses, and economic implications with expert insights.

Watch now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!