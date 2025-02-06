The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has put forward a proposal for the creation of 31 additional states across the country.

If approved, this move would significantly alter Nigeria’s political and administrative landscape, increasing the total number of states from 36 to 67.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, read the letter from the committee containing the proposal during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

The proposal seeks to address demands for greater representation, economic viability, and regional balance in governance.

Breakdown of Proposed States

The letter read in part, “The committee proposes the creation of 31 new states. As amended, this section outlines specific requirements that must be fulfilled to initiate the process of state creation”, which include the following:

North Central: Okun, Okura, and Confluence (Kogi); Benue Ala and Apa (Benue); FCT State.

North East: Amana (Adamawa); Katagum (Bauchi); Savannah (Borno); and Muri (Taraba).

North West: New Kaduna and Gurara (Kaduna); Tiga and Ari (Kano); Kainji (Kebbi).

South East: Etiti and Orashi (as the 6th state in the South East), Adada (Enugu), Orlu (Imo), and Aba (Abia).

South-South: Ogoja (Cross River), Warri (Delta), Ori and Obolo (Rivers).

South West: Torumbe (Ondo), Ibadan (Oyo), Lagoon (Lagos), Ijebu (Ogun), Oke-Ogun/Ijesha (Oyo/Ogun/Osun).

Legislative Requirements for State Creation

The proposal must undergo a rigorous constitutional process before it can be implemented. According to the letter read by Kalu, Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, outlines the specific requirements for state creation, including:

A request supported by at least two-thirds of the legislative representatives from the area seeking statehood.

A referendum was conducted in the affected area, with at least a two-thirds majority in favor.

Approval by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Endorsement by at least 24 state Houses of Assembly.

Implications of the Proposed States

The creation of new states in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with proponents arguing that it will enhance governance, accelerate development, and bring government closer to the people.

However, critics caution that additional states could exacerbate administrative costs and strain federal resources.

If approved, this restructuring would be one of the most significant political shifts since Nigeria’s last major state creation exercise in 1996, which brought the number of states from 30 to 36.

The proposal is expected to generate heated debates in both legislative and public discourse as it progresses through the constitutional amendment process.