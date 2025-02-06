The Former Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has criticized alleged divide-and-rule tactics by oil companies operating in Ogoniland, warning that such strategies create divisions among stakeholders.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, Peterside, emphasized that such strategies should not serve as an excuse to neglect the environmental cleanup, restoration efforts, and provision of social amenities for Ogoni communities.

He urged the government and oil companies to adopt a transparent governance approach in oil exploration, ensuring that the longstanding environmental and economic concerns of the Ogoni people are addressed

“What I call the divide and rule tactics used by those who are doing the extraction. It is very common where you have an extractive industry going on.

“It is not peculiar but what matters is the interest of the majority of the people and it’s the same across Niger Delta where even the oil industry has been fingered.

“In the process of dividing people, the people along different lines there are usually sub ethnicities, there are different economic interests. It’s not an excuse for us to abdicate the responsibility of cleaning Ogoni land, restoring the environment of Ogoni land, providing social amenities,” he stated.

Peterside also emphasized that restarting oil exploration in Ogoniland without addressing the underlying would be premature.

Challenges so far

NIMASA’s Former Director highlighted the longstanding lack of transparency in oil exploration not just in Ogoniland but across the Niger Delta.

He noted that oil revenues are often distributed, without benefiting the people in oil-producing communities.

“The challenge all along has been the opaque nature of oil exploration not just in Ogoni land, in the entire Niger Delta,” Peterside stated.

He also pointed out division among Ogoni leaders regarding oil resumption. While some support renewed oil exploration, others insist that proper structures must be in place before any operation commences.

According to him, despite these differences, many Ogoni stakeholders are calling for broader consultation and trust-building.

