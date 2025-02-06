In this episode of In Good Company, we delve into SEPLAT Energy’s remarkable stock surge—up 110% in 2023 and 147% in 2024. Omobolade Agboola, Macros and Equity Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham, unpacks SEPLAT’s fundamentals, the impact of Naira depreciation, and its ambitious plans to double oil output following its acquisition of ExxonMobil’s local operations.

With SEPLAT trading at ₦5,700, is its valuation justified? Can it sustain its momentum in 2025, or do potential risks loom?