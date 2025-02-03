Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has dismissed concerns that President Bola Tinubu’s participation in BRICS+ could lead to tensions with a potential President Donald Trump’s administration in the United States, stating that Tinubu’s leadership style aligns with liberal democratic values.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South District in the 10th National Assembly, stated that Tinubu’s ideological approach is not in conflict with Trump’s, despite differences in governance style.

He said, “Tinubu won’t have a problem at all with Donald Trump because Tinubu is a liberalist; Tinubu is not a realist. So, Tinubu falls pari passu with the American liberal democratic society.”

According to him, both Nigeria and the United States share liberal democratic principles, which will help maintain a stable bilateral relationship.

However, he acknowledged that the personal leadership philosophies of the two leaders may differ, with Tinubu prioritizing cooperation and collaboration while Trump adopts a more transactional and unilateral approach to foreign policy.

Nigeria’s Strategic Engagement with BRICS+

In January 2025, Nigeria accepted an invitation to join BRICS+ as a partner country, marking a significant shift in its global economic alignments. This development, Ibrahim noted, reflects the growing importance of Africa in global geopolitics.

He highlighted China’s increasing influence on the continent, stating that BRICS+, which now consists of 10 member states, has already approached President Tinubu for economic alignment, particularly regarding trade in China’s currency, the Yuan.

“Donald Trump has a very good opportunity to sit down with Tinubu as an African leader and understand the political engagement that we have here because China is already infiltrating Africa,” Ibrahim said.

China’s Economic Push in Africa

Ibrahim elaborated on China’s strategic economic engagements across Africa, including infrastructure investments through loans for airports, seaports, and other key projects. He noted that China’s ultimate goal is to gain legitimacy on the continent through these economic alliances.

“China gave loans to many African countries to build airports, seaports and others but what is China looking for? The legitimacy of the continent.”

He further revealed that China had approached President Tinubu with a proposal to facilitate trade in Yuan, to which Tinubu responded by demanding an increase in trade volume and benefits for Nigeria before any commitments were made.

“At the same time, China has come to Bola Tinubu to say: ‘Look, come and trade in our currency’. And Tinubu has given them the answer: ‘Increase the volume of trade, and increase my benefit before I come to you’. They go back home to think about it.”

Africa’s Growing Role in Global Power Dynamics

Ibrahim emphasized that Africa is becoming increasingly central in the geopolitical struggle between the United States and China.

He suggested that both superpowers recognize the continent as a crucial player in shaping the future of global hegemonic leadership.

“Over time, America and China are going to look at Africa as the major desire of the geocentric political system in terms of the hegemonic leadership of the world and its acceptance.”