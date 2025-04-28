The BRICS group is striving to transform itself into a global forum capable of addressing the economic and political disruptions caused by Donald Trump’s trade war.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The bloc, which has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and has Nigeria as one of its partner nations, now represents half of the world’s population and accounts for approximately 40% of global GDP.

Nigeria’s inclusion as a partner country in January 2025 aligns with the bloc’s shared interests in advocating for international organization reforms and strengthening ties among developing nations.

Strengthening Cooperation Among Emerging Economies

Foreign ministers from BRICS are meeting in Rio de Janeiro from Monday for the first time since Trump’s policies disrupted the global economy and undermined traditional multilateral institutions like the Group of 20 (G-20).

The gathering aims to address the tariff upheaval and explore ways to bolster cooperation among Global South nations.

The expansion of BRICS has positioned the group to seize the global influence its founding members have long sought, particularly in the wake of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

China’s Pushback Against U.S. Tariffs

During the two-day meeting, BRICS foreign ministers will focus on reacting to Trump’s tariffs, which have imposed 145% levies on most Chinese exports to the U.S..

China has expressed its desire to leverage the gathering to push back against unilateral trade measures.

A spokesperson for China’s finance ministry criticized nations that “wield the big stick of tariffs, sabotaging international fairness and order, and heightening global security risks.”

The statement called for closer cooperation and joint efforts among BRICS members to counteract these challenges.

While some countries within the bloc advocate for a public rebuke of Trump’s policies, others prefer a more measured approach.

The ability to find consensus among diverse viewpoints will be critical for BRICS to demonstrate its effectiveness and avoid the divisions that have weakened institutions like the United Nations and the G-20.

Brazil’s Leadership and Multilateral Agenda

Under Brazil’s yearlong presidency, BRICS foreign ministers will prioritize aggressive climate action, public health cooperation, strengthened trade ties, and a defense of multilateralism.

Brazilian officials have emphasized that the bloc’s purpose is not to challenge U.S. leadership but to promote the development of emerging economies.

“The view that BRICS is an anti-American bloc is completely wrong,” Brazilian ambassador Mauricio Lyrio stated during a preparatory meeting. “The bloc was created to promote the development of developing countries, not to antagonize rich countries.”

Nevertheless, Brazil’s agenda positions BRICS as a potential bulwark of multilateralism, particularly as Trump’s policies have undermined global institutions. Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, gutted foreign aid programs, and raised doubts about American participation in the G-20.

What you should know