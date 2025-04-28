The Lagos State Government has formalized a pivotal partnership with the Belstar-ENKA Consortium, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to spearhead the rehabilitation, expansion, and construction of waterworks across the state.

This transformative project, which is set to unfold over 36 months, is supported by the US-International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

It aims to deliver a sustainable, safe, and reliable water supply to all Lagosians.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, through a statement on his official X account on Monday.

The initiative encompasses both the rehabilitation of existing water facilities (brownfield projects) and the creation of new infrastructure (greenfield projects). This dual strategy is designed to bridge critical gaps in underserved communities, resolve long-standing distribution issues, and combat waterborne diseases across Lagos.

“Today, we signed a major Memorandum of Understanding with Belstar and ENKA Consortium to drive the rehabilitation, expansion, and construction of waterworks across Lagos State. This is a major milestone in our commitment to ensuring a sustainable, safe, and reliable water supply for all Lagosians.

“The project, which covers both the rehabilitation of existing water facilities (Brownfield) and the construction of new ones (Greenfield), will bridge critical gaps in underserved communities, tackle distribution issues, and help eradicate waterborne diseases,” Wahab post read in part.

The project will be delivered under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Finance (EPC+F) model, with support from the Lagos Water Corporation. It also aims to build local capacity, create jobs, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the state’s water infrastructure.

What you should know

Beyond the signing of MoUs, in the past few months, the Lagos State Government has announced several significant initiatives aimed at improving water supply across the state.

In March 2025, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab revealed the commencement of an 8.1-kilometre pipeline installation to transport raw water to the 320,000m³/day Adiyan treatment plant, a crucial step in expanding access to clean water.

Additionally, in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria, the government launched the rehabilitation of Akilo Waterworks, which will serve 100,000 residents in Ifako-Agege. This project, formalized in February 2025, addresses urgent water supply issues, supported by Lagos Water Corporation and Armani Beauty.

The Lagos State Government is also moving forward with the Adiyan Phase 2 project, which will increase daily water production to 70 million gallons, with plans to reach 100 million gallons per day by 2027.

In October 2024, Lagos Water Corporation MD Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani announced a five-year USAID grant for the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) program. However, the suspension of USAID funding under the Trump administration has raised concerns about the full implementation of these plans.