When fintech meets philanthropy, it creates opportunities that change lives.

For Ayuba, becoming a student at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was more than academic progress—it was the fulfillment of a cherished childhood dream.

However, like many gifted young Nigerians, Ayuba’s dream was on the verge of being cut short by a challenge beyond his control: the lack of financial resources to fund his education.

At 27 years old, Ayuba Bello is a young man with big dreams, one of ten children born into a farming family. Sometime last year, Bello almost had to drop out of school due to financial challenges and the only visible solution at the time was for his father to sell the family’s land, which they cultivated for their livelihood.

Thankfully, OPay’s timely intervention through the commendable scholarship programme at Ahmadu Bello University, saved Bello’s family land and restored the family’s primary source of livelihood.

According to an excited Bello, ‘I didn’t want any of my siblings to say that it was because of my education that the family land was sold. I am happy that OPay came to the rescue just in time. Selling the family land would have made me feel guilty for years.”

Today, not only has the family land been saved; Bello’s education is also continuing – without him losing a stride.

The impact of OPay’s scholarship has gone beyond Ayuba’s education. His family’s livelihood has been preserved, allowing them to continue farming and sustaining their household. “With the harvest from our land last year, we were able to sell enough produce to cover other family needs,” Bello’s father shared. “OPay’s scholarship didn’t just help Ayuba; it helped our entire family.”

According to a 2021 report by Statista, an alarming 41% of students in upper secondary educational levels are out of school. The major contributing factor to this is the lack of funds. With the increased inflation in the country, the current cost of education is almost twice the cost five years ago. OPay’s scholarship program has become a lifeline for families like Bello’s, ensuring that financial hardships do not stand in the way of education. The program not only covers tuition fees but also provides additional resources for students to thrive academically and personally.

“Ayuba Bello’s story is a powerful example of how access to education can transform lives,” says Elizabeth Wang, Executive Director of the OPay Board & Chief Commercial Officer of OPay. “OPay has been driving transformative initiatives, with education leading the way. Our goal is to ensure that no talented student has to sacrifice their dreams or their family’s livelihood because of financial constraints.”

Despite being a political science student and as he continues his studies, he is already thinking of ways to give back to his community. “I want to use my knowledge to improve farming techniques in my community,” he says. “This scholarship isn’t just an opportunity for me; it’s a chance to uplift others.”

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.