The United Kingdom is currently experiencing shortage of workers across a wide range of industries; a situation that is reported to have placed significant pressure on the economy. In order to tackle this issue, the UK government has introduced new visa programs and work regulations aimed at attracting international talent to fill essential roles.

These changes come as sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and construction struggle to find enough local workers.

The labour shortage has become so critical that businesses in various industries are now turning to foreign workers to maintain operations. According to the DAAD Scholarship, recruitment drives, adjustments to the ETA system, and the introduction of new visa categories have been implemented to streamline the hiring process for international workers.

Key industries facing labour shortages in 2025

A number of sectors are particularly struggling with a lack of workers in 2025, reports inform. From agriculture to healthcare, nearly every sector is reporting difficulties in filling key roles.

1. Agriculture Agriculture in the UK has been hit especially hard according to reports, with many farms relying heavily on seasonal foreign workers. Roles such as fruit pickers, dairy farm assistants, and greenhouse workers are difficult to fill as fewer local workers are willing to take on the physically demanding jobs.

To address this, the Seasonal Worker Visa has been made available for foreign workers, offering short-term employment opportunities. Workers in these roles typically earn between £10.42 and £12.00 per hour, depending on their experience. 2. Healthcare and social care

The UK healthcare system is facing significant staff shortages, particularly in nursing and caregiving, according to reports. With an aging population and rising demand for healthcare services, positions such as care workers, home support workers, and nursing assistants are urgently needed.

To help fill these gaps, the Health and Care Worker Visa has been introduced, allowing international workers to come to the UK and take up essential healthcare roles. These positions offer salaries ranging from £10.75 to £16.00 per hour. 3. Construction and trades

The construction industry is also experiencing a shortage of skilled workers. Key roles in the sector, such as bricklayers, plumbers, and electricians, are in high demand due to ongoing infrastructure projects and urban development. These positions often come with competitive pay, with experienced workers in certain roles earning upwards of £25 per hour.

The Skilled Worker Visa is being used to bring in foreign workers who have the necessary skills to fill these positions. 4. Hospitality and tourism

With tourism rebounding after the pandemic, the hospitality sector according to DAAD Scholarship, has seen a surge in demand, but struggles to find enough workers to meet this demand. Roles such as chefs, waiters, and hotel receptionists are particularly hard to fill.

The government is offering both the Skilled Worker Visa and the Temporary Work Visa to attract foreign talent to these high-demand roles, with salaries for these positions ranging from £10.50 to £14.00 per hour. Visa pathways for foreign workers

In response to the ongoing labour shortages, the UK government has introduced several visa options to allow foreign workers to fill these vacancies:

Seasonal worker visa : This visa is available for industries such as agriculture, retail, and events. It allows foreign workers to come to the UK for short-term, seasonal work.

Skilled worker visa : This visa targets sectors that require specific skill sets, such as healthcare, construction, and hospitality. It allows workers with particular expertise to take up long-term roles in the UK.

Health and care worker visa : Exclusively for the healthcare sector, this visa facilitates the recruitment of care workers and other healthcare professionals from abroad.